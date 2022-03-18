North Summit Fire District hires full-time chief in wake of controversy

The future of fire services in North Summit is one step closer to being resolved following the hiring of the department’s first full-time chief.

Ben Nielson has been selected as the first full-time chief of the North Summit Fire District. His firefighting career began in 2004 with the Clinton City Fire Department. He's also served in the North Davis Fire District and as a volunteer with the Washington Terrace Fire Department.

Courtesy of Summit County

Ben Nielson was unanimously approved by the North Summit Fire District Administrative Control Board on Thursday night to lead the fire department, with the Summit County Council accepting the recommendation during a special meeting on Friday morning. Nielson, who has 18 years of experience as a firefighter, is scheduled to start on March 28.

He takes the helm amid a time of turbulence for the district. County officials said persistent problems have plagued the North Summit Fire District since the firing of the previous chief in November. But things came to a head in late January when a firefighter refused to dispatch for a hunting accident in Echo Canyon and volunteer firefighters were accused of dereliction of duty.

“I look forward to working with the community and the North Summit Fire District firefighters in this new role,” Nielson said in a prepared statement. “The theme of my career has always been to progress and grow. I do not take this opportunity lightly and am eager to learn from and share the knowledge and skills I have with this great organization.”

Nielson’s firefighting career began in 2004 with the Clinton City Fire Department, where he was promoted to the rank of senior captain, and he also served in the North Davis Fire District and as a volunteer with the Washington Terrace Fire Department. Additionally, Nielson is a designated supervising fire officer and managing fire officer through the Utah Fire and Rescue Academy.

He attended Utah Valley University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in emergency service administration and a master’s degree in public services administration. Nielson said that while attending school, he discovered his desire to become a fire chief and always dreamed of building his own fire department.

Unlike the other 14 candidates who applied for the job, Nielson was located in Utah and was still active as a firefighter. His credentials provided a “breadth of experience” that impressed the Administrative Control Board and made him stand out, according to Summit County Manager Tom Fisher.

Neilson admitted that he’s a bit intimidated taking on the new role, and expects things to be busy at the start but is looking forward to helping rebuild the fire district. As chief, he sees his job as setting the culture and tone for the department while advocating for his staff and the community.

Fisher said the county opted to hire a full-time chief rather than a part-time one, as they have utilized in the past, because of where they see the North Summit Fire District heading in the future. Through several conversations about strategic planning, it became clear that the department and community will continue growing, requiring the chief to take on a more dedicated role, from supervising firefighters to building lasting relationships within the community.

As a volunteer firefighter, Nielson said that he respects the experience, time and dedication the North Summit Fire District group has put in. He plans to reach out to all of the members who were suspended to see if they’re interested in rejoining the department.

“I want to get them back to work as soon as possible,” Nielson said, adding that it’s up to each individual if they want to return.

Nielson said that the only way the fire department will work is through a team effort. He hopes to bring a cooperative culture to the fire station that involves collaborating with firefighters as well as the community and county officials to meet everyone’s needs.

With his hiring, Nielson and the Administrative Control Board will begin taking the first steps in designing the future of the North Summit Fire District. Nielson plans to spend his first few months developing a strategic plan, building relationships and setting up new systems to ensure the fire department is up to snuff.

This includes addressing concerns related to equipment like clothing, helmets and gloves as well as keeping better records of volunteers’ wildfire and emergency medical services credentials — all while mitigating the challenges of reforming the department. Nielson also hopes to provide more training opportunities for firefighters to keep up with their certificates and grow in the field.

There’s also a possibility that the North Summit Fire District will transition away from a volunteer squad to a part-time or hybrid staffing model. Nielson said he’s not opposed to any structure but that the volunteer framework can be hard, especially with a small participant pool. The North Summit Fire District had a roster of anywhere from 25 to 30 people, but eight of them kept current credentials and pulled the bulk of the shifts before what county officials characterized as a “boycott” early last month.

Although an interlocal agreement that has the Park City Fire District taking over calls in North Summit ends on April 7, the contract could be extended if Nielson needs more time to revamp the department. However, Fisher said they are looking to resume the North Summit Fire District’s control of services as soon as possible.