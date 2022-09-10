North Summit Fire District to host open houses about future of fire services

Summit County Courthouse.

East Side residents will be able to help shape the future of fire services starting next week.

The North Summit Fire District is hosting two open houses in Coalville for the community to learn about the fire district’s inadequacies and possible solutions to improve service levels. The event will include presentations from firefighters about the fire district’s operations, equipment and facilities, which do not meet local needs or national fire service standards.

“It’s time for us to take a clear look at the North Summit Fire District’s financial situation and determine a path forward to make sure the public and our firefighters are safe and protected,” the North Summit Fire District said in a Facebook post for the event. “What happens if we don’t act now?”

The open houses will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday at the Ledges Event Center, 202 Park Road in Coalville. It will include a sign-in and time to review informational boards, a formal presentation as well as a question-and-answer portion.

Zoom will not be available for the first session but will be offered during the second. Visit summitcountyut.zoom.us/j/95895562379 to participate virtually.