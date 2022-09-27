Oklahoma man killed in an off-road motorcycle accident

Summit County Sheriff’s Deputies, including Summit County Search and Rescue, shown in 2020, as well as park rangers, responded to a Garmin SOS signal on Shingle Creek Trail on Saturday.

Courtesy of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office

A 62-year-old Oklahoma man died from injuries sustained in an off-road motorcycle accident in the Uinta Mountains.

Summit County Sheriff’s deputies, including Summit County Search and Rescue, as well as park rangers, responded to a Garmin SOS signal on Shingle Creek Trail on Saturday, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. While deputies were en route, a citizen called to report they found an unconscious person on the trail. The caller advised CPR was in progress.

Law enforcement and medical personnel, including a helicopter, arrived around the same time. Crews provided medical care, but the man died at the scene. Search and Rescue assisted with transportation due to the location, according to the report.

Deputies contacted the man’s local law enforcement agency, so they could notify the next of kin. The 62-year-old Oklahoma City man’s belongings were located at a campsite and collected for safekeeping.