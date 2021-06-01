Last shot administered at Summit County’s mass vaccine site
Summit County’s mass vaccination clinic administered its final dose last week
Summit County’s mass vaccination clinic administered its final shot last week, nearly six months after the repurposed Utah Film Studio opened in early January.
Kurt Schnubel was the last Summit County resident to receive a vaccine, which occurred at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, May 27, according to a county spokesperson.
It marks the end of a unique chapter in the county’s history, in which hundreds of volunteers worked thousands of hours in service of an unprecedented public health campaign.
The county will continue to administer doses in its three Health Department offices around the county, officials have said, and will help to coordinate what is anticipated to be a renewed vaccination push this fall.
But Thursday marked the final day of operation for the mass vaccination clinic, which administered more than 22,000 doses and was capable of delivering 400 shots per day.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Last shot administered at Summit County’s mass vaccine site
Summit County’s mass vaccination clinic administered its final dose on Thursday.