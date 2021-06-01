Last shot administered at Summit County’s mass vaccine site

Kurt Schnubel was the last Summit County resident to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the county's mass vaccination clinic at the Utah Film Studio at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, May 27.

Courtesy of Summit County

Summit County’s mass vaccination clinic administered its final shot last week, nearly six months after the repurposed Utah Film Studio opened in early January.

Kurt Schnubel was the last Summit County resident to receive a vaccine, which occurred at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, May 27, according to a county spokesperson.

It marks the end of a unique chapter in the county’s history, in which hundreds of volunteers worked thousands of hours in service of an unprecedented public health campaign.

The county will continue to administer doses in its three Health Department offices around the county, officials have said, and will help to coordinate what is anticipated to be a renewed vaccination push this fall.

But Thursday marked the final day of operation for the mass vaccination clinic, which administered more than 22,000 doses and was capable of delivering 400 shots per day.