‘One of Summit County’s civic heroes’ is honored

Loomis Park, a new neighborhood gathering space in Silver Creek Village, honors Scott Loomis, hailed as “one of Summit County’s civic heroes.”

Courtesy of Emma Matheson Photography

Officials gathered Friday to celebrate Scott Loomis, center, a man they credited with creating more than 600 affordable housing units in his 20 years leading the nonprofit Mountainlands Community Housing Trust.

Standing in Silver Creek Village, the future site of 1,300 homes and hundreds of affordable housing units, 64 of which Mountainlands has already built, officials revealed the name of a neighborhood gathering space, pulling the cover off of a sign for what is now to be “Loomis Park.”

Bob Richer, a former Summit County Commissioner, called Loomis one of Summit County’s “civic heroes,” and credited him with using nearly $100 million in state and federal funding to help the local housing situation.

“What I always admired was he, rather than all the good people who talk about affordable housing, he was actually putting keys in doors and building homes,” Richer said.