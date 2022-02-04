Osguthorpe Farm opens to Nordic skiers after successful conservation effort

The 160-acre Osguthorpe Farm, located in the heart of Snyderville Basin, officially opened its gates to Nordic skiers on Wednesday. The Summit Land Conservancy and Mountain Trails Foundation have signed a seasonal lease with the Osguthorpe family that will allow public access to skiers during the winter.

David Jackson/Park Record

Outdoor enthusiasts seeking recreation opportunities in the Snyderville Basin will now have access to a new trail following the success of a multimillion-dollar conservation effort in 2019.

The Osguthorpe Farm formally opened its gates to cross-country skiers on Wednesday after a seasonal lease was secured by two local nonprofits, the Summit Land Conservancy and Mountain Trails Foundation, and the Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District. Nicknamed “the Green Heart of the Basin,” the 160-acre property was partly chosen because of its connectivity to Willow Creek Park, and will provide public access to 5 kilometers of groomed Nordic track.

The agricultural property will still be utilized as a working farm during the summer months, but the Osguthorpe family was willing to partner with the two nonprofits and Basin Recreation to provide skiing in the winter. The effort is similar to the one at the 121-acre Osguthorpe Ranch, which was protected in 2012, and is home to the “Land of Oz” Nordic ski track in Round Valley, according to a Summit Land Conservancy press release.

“We’re so grateful to the Osguthorpe Family,” said Executive Director of the Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox in a prepared statement. “We really hope that people are respectful of the fact that this is private property and a working farm. Nordic skiers are welcome, but dogs, fat-tire bikes, and walkers are not allowed because they have a greater impact on the underlying soils.”

The nonprofit raised over $4 million in 2019, with contributions from more than 1,200 donors, to match a $8.7 million federal grant that allowed them to purchase a permanent conservation easement on the property to prevent future development. The Osguthorpe Farm is recognized in the Snyderville Basin General Plan as the last remaining heritage ranch on Old Ranch Road and was eyed for conservation for two decades.

Nordic skiing enthusiasts and representatives from Summit Land Conservancy, Mountain Trails and the Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District attend a small gathering Wednesday to mark the opening of the gate to the freshly groomed 5k trail on the Osguthorpe Farm.

David Jackson/Park Record

The conservancy’s long-standing relationship with the family helped pave the way for the trail while Mountain Trails Foundation helped mark the course and pack the track, according to the press release. Together the nonprofits and an anonymous donor worked to raise funds to pay for the seasonal lease.

“At a time when the popularity of outdoor recreation is accelerating, and we seek to disperse trail users, we are elated to be part of the team bringing this much-needed beginner, dog-free, ski-only terrain to Summit County,” said Lora Smith, executive director of the Mountain Trails Foundation, in a statement.

Basin Recreation, which maintains more than 170 miles of trails in Summit County, will fund the grooming of the property as part of the Willow Creek Park system and its regular winter schedule. The farm’s flat terrain makes it ideal for beginners and can only be accessed through the Willow Creek Park gate. It’s only open to skiers. Dogs, horses, fat bikes and foot traffic are prohibited.

“This is a noteworthy example of how organizations and individuals can better work together to provide the best trails experience for trail users across the area. These types of collaborations don’t happen by accident. They are established and preserved by the force and character of the people involved,” Dana Jones, district director at Basin Recreation, said in a statement. “The process isn’t easy and in fact is drawn out, tedious and downright hard. But committed citizens and organizations can bring about change for the common good and this is one mighty example of that.”