Pageant to kick off Fair

At the 2013 Miss Summit County pageant are, from left, Hadlie Llewelyn, Peoa (2nd Attendant); Paige Lindsey, Kamas ( Miss Summit County); Amber Judd, Coalville (1st Attendant). (Courtesy of Summit County Fair.)

Thursday night, Paige Lindsey will relinquish her crown as Miss Summit County.

The pageant serves as the kick-off for the 2014 Summit County Fair, and her year of serving as the county’s goodwill ambassador has been a great experience, she said.

"[It] has been the most amazing year of my life and definitely one I will never forget," Lindsey, 20, of Kamas, said. "I have grown so much throughout this experience in addition to meeting incredible people throughout our community."

Lindsey entered last year’s pageant because 11 of her friends were doing it as well. Lindsey had some experience with pageants — she was Miss Kamas Valley Fiesta Days in 2012, and now has a 100-percent winning percentage.

There are many responsibilities for Miss Summit County, but among the most fun — and challenging — parts was riding in three parades in one day on the Fourth of July. She went straight from Oakley to Park City to Henefer earlier this month, and she ended up "sunburned," but exhilarated.

Lindsey grew up in Iowa but moved to Kamas when she was in seventh grade. Now she will be starting her junior year in the fall at Utah Valley University, where she is majoring in elementary education and minoring in dance.

The two disciplines correspond with her job teaching dance once a week, and this summer Lindsey even tried out for a position on the Utah Jazz Dancers team.

Lindsey has discharged her responsibilities well, said Travis English, the head of the Summit County Fair. "She’s always cheerful and smiling and has been a great representative for the county," he said.

This year, a new element has been added to preparations for the pageant. On Tuesday, the six young women vying for the title were treated to clinics and coaching workshops at the Waldorf Astoria Park City. They received, among other things, a self-esteem and personal image clinic given by Reagan Leadbetter, former host of ABC’s "Good Things Utah," and a public speaking workshop from former Olympian Stacey Wooley.

Also new this year is the pageant director, Holly Stephens, of Coalville. "I don’t like to call it a beauty pageant," she said. "I like to call it a scholarship pageant."

Stephens agreed with English in that Lindsey has done a sublime job as Miss Summit County. "She’s done great," she said. "She’s organized and on the ball."

Competing to be the next Miss Summit County are:

Chloe Christensen, 17, of Coalville, 17

Bradie Jones, 19, of Henefer 19 yrs

Calee Lott, 20, of Oakley

Matana Myers, 17, of Kamas

McKaylie Faye Rex, 18, of Coalville

Kaitlyn Rockhill, 18, of Francis.

The pageant will be held Thursday, July 31, at 7 p.m. at the North Summit High School Auditorium (111 East 100 North, Coalville). Admission is free.

Female Summit County residents between the ages of 17 and 24 are eligible to enter the contest and win scholarship money and prizes, including $1,000 for the winner. The young women are judged in multiple categories, including fitness, casual wear, evening wear, talent, interview, essay writing, and photogenic qualities.

The Summit County fair runs from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9 at the County Fairgrounds in Coalville.