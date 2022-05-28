Park City-area law enforcement has collaborative approach to school security

The Park City High School campus.

Park Record file photo

Twenty-three years ago, the Columbine High School massacre changed the way law enforcement across the country responds to crises. In that time, as more tragedies have struck, a network of Park City-area partners has come together to create a living document aimed at safeguarding students and the community.

The multi-agency approach allows representatives from the Park City Police Department, Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Park City School District, Park City Fire District and Park City Emergency Management to network and coordinate efforts for an effective, rapid response. The area agencies collaborate as part of a school security task force to ensure all involved follow the same procedures, and in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, shooting, where 19 children and two teachers were killed, officials plan to review their procedures. They are confidence in local law enforcement, they said.

“After Columbine in the late ‘90s, law enforcement totally changed their response to how we address these types of incidents. It’s no longer call SWAT and surround and wait – it’s immediate action and we’re training officers to immediately respond. Our training throughout the country has changed as well, so it’s a very different environment,” Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter said. “We continue to ramp up [the School District security initiatives] and change as we learn from more of these horrible events.”

Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez agreed. After Columbine, he said, local law enforcement stopped relying solely on SWAT and started training all members of the patrol unit on how to engage with an active shooter.

From classrooms and school buses to hospitals and City Hall, the Police and Sheriff’s Office participate in active-gunman training throughout the year. The different environments expose law enforcement to various situations and help them refine their skills in different locations while also learning the layout of the area.

Once a year or so, deputies also practice a mock school shooting that allows them to run through their full procedure, Martinez said. The training takes place in a school building and includes performing arts students, some of whom are covered in gory makeup, and teachers to make the scenario more realistic.

Mike McComb, Park City emergency program manager, said the city’s emergency management program also provides a Run, Hide, Fight training with the help of law enforcement and first responders to train city staffers on what to do if they encounter an active shooter. They’re taught to create distance by running, hiding if there isn’t an opportunity to escape, or fighting the attacker as a last resort.

“Certainly we hope we never, ever have to employ something like that training, but the body can’t go where the mind hasn’t been so we start having people think about those actions,” McComb said.

Over the last several years, there have also been efforts to have emergency medical responders train law enforcement on applying tourniquets and treating other traumatic injuries. Michael Tanner, the chief operations officer at the School District, said the district has trauma kits throughout the buildings to help people provide care to the injured in the event of a shooting as law enforcement focuses on locating and neutralizing an active shooter.

Police officers and deputies are granted access to the school buildings through a keycard, and the School District also has go-kits filled with keys, floor plans and other information throughout the buildings to help ensure there’s a rapid response from law enforcement.

Students and staff are also trained using the “I Love U Guys” Foundation’s standard response protocol. The action-based response is designed to be simple and easy to understand in a crisis. It involves five steps: hold, secure, lockdown, evacuate and shelter. The protocol is posted in every classroom and is practiced as part of the district’s emergency drills.

Carpenter and Martinez said law enforcement investigates all threats of violence in schools to determine the validity and they work with the schools to enforce safety protocols

“Unfortunately, we get threats from time to time and that is indicative of all schools throughout our country and that has become something law enforcement has grown accustomed to. We take every one of these calls extremely seriously. Certainly, we track down the roots of where it started and make sure that when charges are appropriate, we charge appropriately,” Carpenter said.

The morning after the Robb Elementary School shooting in Texas, Tanner said, security was enhanced at schools around the district and additional law enforcement patrolled to have a visible presence. The Park City Education Association thanked law enforcement for its work and praised the district for taking steps to ensure student and staff safety over the past several years.

“It is unfathomable what the Uvalde community is going through, and our hearts and minds are with them in the coming days as they face this enormous tragedy. Here in Park City, teachers and building administrators spent extra time reassuring students and reviewing our own safety practices,” a prepared statement from the Park City Education Association said.

Over the last two years, Park City schools have also heavily invested in internal threat assessments. The behind-the-scenes work involves a team that helps identify students and staff dealing with internal struggles to prevent an external problem. If a case is identified, the team determines the magnitude of the situation to determine how to proceed. Tanner said the goal is to help someone before they act out.

In the days since the Uvalde shooting, media reports indicate delays and discrepancies in police officers’ responses led to anger among Uvalde residents. Martinez said blaming law enforcement doesn’t help the situation, but he felt confident in how local law enforcement would respond in an emergency.

There is at least one sworn Park City police officer on the Kearns Boulevard campus managing security during school hours. There’s also a retired Sheriff’s Office deputy who assists at Park City High School with investigations and other duties. Tanner said the district also has the city’s full police force who could arrive at the school within minutes of being dispatched.

Carpenter said it’s not uncommon for police officers to park their vehicles in front of the school and help monitor during downtime. There is one deputy assigned to schools in Summit County, who has access to the Sheriff’s Office and other mutual aid.

“We have the potential that, often in some of the school districts, there may be a school resource officer and that SRO may be the only officer in close proximity. Their responsibility is – in an ideal situation, we’d love to go in with multiple officers and implement the training they’ve received – but in a situation where there’s an active gunman and lives are being taken, each deputy is prepared and willing to go in alone to neutralize that threat,” Martinez said. “The way we look at it is, we’re the professionals. We have the bulletproof vests. We have the skills on the range. We have the training in multiple types of weapons and therefore, we should be more skilled and better able to engage a suspect that’s not as highly trained as the deputies. Every single deputy is trained to go in as a team and every single deputy is prepared to go in as an individual.”

The Sheriff’s Office, including dispatchers, also have access to nearly 500 security cameras within the district. If there’s a situation, they can see exactly where it’s taking place and communicate with law enforcement about where to go, which helps minimize response time and confusion. Martinez said the evolution of mapping and computer technology prevents deputies from responding without critical information and law enforcement is considering new systems to help aid in these scenarios.

Carpenter agreed and said the Police Department is constantly evaluating its policies and is always willing to implement new strategies that will improve the local community.

“We’re certainly learning from the national narrative of what works and what doesn’t work. We are not too proud to change when we find out that we can do something better,” he said.