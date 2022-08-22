Park City-area tourism entities awarded nearly $500,000 in state grants

The Park City Chamber/Bureau, National Ability Center, Kimball Art Center and Arts Council of Park City & Summit County were awarded a combined $457,410 in marketing grants from the Utah Office of Tourism. The state program is designed to help organizations attract visitors and bolster a community’s tourism economy through events such as the Kimball Arts Festival that was held in Park City earlier this month.

The Park City Chamber/Bureau, National Ability Center, Kimball Art Center and Arts Council of Park City & Summit County were awarded a total of $457,410 in cooperative marketing grants from the Utah Office of Tourism. The local groups are among 59 destination marketing organizations and travel-related nonprofits to receive more than $5.2 million in total as part of a state initiative to help fund tourism advertising.

“The cooperative marketing program is the most direct investment our organization makes to support tourism initiatives at the local level,” said Vicki Varela, managing director of the Utah Office of Tourism and Film, in a prepared statement. “This funding will enable communities to lead their tourism economies in a way that’s consistent with local priorities. This is a priority under our Red Emerald Strategic Plan.”

The state’s strategic plan promotes experiences that are unique to Utah with the goal of increasing visitation and spending. The initiative also encourages local communities to create a distinct vision for tourism. The cooperative marketing program allows the state to partner with other organizations to help local entities – such as chambers of commerce, visitors bureaus, events or festivals – fund the campaigns that are developed. It is a matching fund of up to $250,000 per organization.

The Chamber/Bureau was one of six entities chosen to receive the largest amount, $250,000, in grant monies. Laura Carlson, the vice president of marketing for the Chamber/Bureau, said funds will support the purchase of national connected television, or CTV, which allows the organization to digitally advertise to people who use streaming services.

“CTV allows us to build brand awareness and utilize efficient targeting,” she said. “Our messaging showcases all Park City has to offer with subtle messaging encouraging visitors to visit with care. They are sent to our website, where they can learn more about our town and how to be a responsible visitor.”

Carlson said extra points are awarded to an organization’s overall score for including one or more so-called Forever Mighty ethics, such as supporting local businesses and encouraging off-season travel, into the proposed campaign.

Forever Mighty is an initiative that educates visitors and residents about sustainable tourism. It raises awareness about the importance of safeguarding Utah’s culture and natural resources. The program was integrated into the cooperative marketing campaign this year.

The National Ability Center also received a large sum. The nonprofit was awarded $105,410 in cooperative marketing grants. The organization’s grant application highlighted the importance of providing accessible, barrier-free tourism for a large consumer market that has remained relatively untapped, said Carey Cusimano, the National Ability Center’s vice president of development.

Cusimano estimated around 40% of participants come from outside of Utah. She said the grant money will help promote adaptive recreation programs and future events. It will also fund a podcast that will feature adaptive athletes and participants. The organization plans to collect stories of adversity connected to disability and accessibility through a new submission form on the website. They will then be turned into audio stories.

“These stories will center on the experience of living with a disability and take place in the state of Utah to promote accessible tourism,” Cusimano said. “It is our goal to ensure that travel/tourism isn’t a barrier for those with disabilities. Our goal is to offer inclusive programs/events for people of all abilities.”

The National Ability Center is also expected to expand its ambassador program, which is a small team of people who identify as having a disability and who are dedicated to promoting accessible recreation in the state. Cusimano said the goal of the group is to amplify the voices of Utah-based adaptive athletes and influencers while asserting the state as a hub of adaptive recreation.

Funds from last year were used to redesign the National Ability Center website and market the state as a destination for accessible tourism through various programs and events.

The Arts Council of Park City & Summit County was awarded $45,000 to advance arts and culture through marketing. The funds will be used to improve the organization’s online content and digital marketing strategies to showcase the county’s arts and culture to visitors, according to Jocelyn Scudder, the executive director of the Arts Council.

She said the mission of the Arts Council is to serve the arts and culture community by developing creative programming, providing valuable resources and cultivating connections.

State funding, as well as other programs like the restaurant tax grants which are distributed by the county, allow the organization to promote Summit County’s reputation as a cultural destination. Many visitors are drawn to the area because of that characteristic, which in turn boosts the local economy.

“We envision a community where arts and culture are critical, where creatives thrive, and where all people connect through the arts,” Scudder said. “Art and culture breathe life and soul into our community and enhance everything we have to offer. We’re proud to call this place home and are excited to continue our work to showcase a uniquely vibrant local identity and a strong sense of place.”

The Kimball Art Center was similarly awarded $57,000.