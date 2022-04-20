Park City Board of Education candidates abstain from applying for vacancy amid the upcoming election

The Park City School District.

Park Record file photo.

Two candidates running to be the District 4 representative on the Park City Board of Education have abstained from filing an application for a vacant seat in hopes of preserving the democratic process.

Meredith Reed and Josh Mann, both residents of Jeremy Ranch, will not pursue an appointment to the School Board after Kara Hendrickson resigned earlier in April. Hendrickson was elected in 2018 and was not running for reelection. She passed away on April 8.

Hendrickson’s departure from the Board of Education triggered a process for the panel to appoint someone to fill the remainder of her term as a representative of District 4, while there is also a campaign underway for the seat. Eligible community member living within the District 4 borders could have applied for the vacancy including the three declared candidates – Reed, Mann and Mandy Pomeroy – vying for the full term.

The application window for the vacancy opened on April 4 and closed on April 15. Three applications were submitted and interviews were slated to begin on Tuesday. The District declined to comment on who applied for the spot.

The appointee will serve the remainder of Hendrickson’s term through Dec. 31. In the meantime, a primary election will be held on June 28 to determine the top two candidates for the seat. Those individuals will then appear on the November ballot.

During the first week that applications opened, Reed said, she was approached with the idea to abstain from applying by another community member. She liked the concept and said it made sense because it prevented the Board of Education from choosing a candidate for the role, which could come across as an endorsement to voters.

She brought the idea to the other candidates and Mann said he felt the same way. He said by abstaining from the selection process, everyone would be on an equal playing field and one person wouldn’t receive the benefits that come from being an incumbent.

Pomeroy said she declined to abstain from applying for the vacancy because Utah law requires Hendrickson’s seat be filled within 45 days.

“As an educator, one of the most important things I have taught my students as well as my own children is how to find the answers,” she said. “Those answers can be found in their textbooks, or in their school or public libraries. A quick Google search will render an explanation as to why appointing a School Board member until an election can be held 100% supports the democratic process.”

However, Reed and Mann said they would not apply for the vacancy to preserve the integrity of the selecting a candidate. They feel this will help ensure voters determine the next School Board member representing District 4 “without potential interference of the board selection.”

“While an additional appointment at this time is unavoidable, it should be a temporary measure that is separate from the pending election,” the two candidates said in a joint statement.

The candidates said they have several concerns about the Board of Education and School District, including what they consider to be a lack of communication, transparency and leadership. They’re also worried that another appointment on the panel will make community members feel like their voices aren’t heard.

While some may not agree with their political strategy because of the advantages that may come with being appointed, the candidates said they would rather be transparent and true to themselves even if it means losing.

“I think we would both love to win this election, but we’d like to do it through having an honest and good conversation with the community to understand what people need and then present our ideas to have the voters choose the person they think is best,” Mann said in an interview. “By having an appointment, it just, in some ways, destroys that hope that we can have a good, honest conversation.”

Reed and Mann said they would have liked to have seen the Board of Education ask a previous member to apply for the vacancy and hope its members choose someone from the community who can provide a different perspective to the School District.

“Now, more than ever, we need to follow a democratic process that empowers our community to set the direction for our school district,” the candidates’ statement said.