Park City fire chief is critically injured
Paul Hewitt hurt in off-duty accident Monday
Paul Hewitt, chief of the Park City Fire District, was critically injured in an off-duty accident Monday, according to a prepared statement from the district.
Hewitt was on vacation with his family at the time of the incident, according to the statement. As of Thursday morning he remained in critical condition.
No other details were immediately available about Hewitt’s condition, the nature of the accident or where it occurred.
“Chief Hewitt is in critical condition and his family requests you keep him in your thoughts and respect their privacy at this difficult time,” the statement said.
Hewitt has held the highest rank in the district since 2011. The district includes Park City and the Snyderville Basin, containing the majority of the county’s population.
He was 48 when he transitioned to the role, telling The Park Record at the time that it was his “dream job.”
