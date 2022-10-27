Park City High School tennis coach pleads not guilty to criminal charges

A Park City High School tennis coach is facing criminal charges stemming from an alleged assault that occurred at the Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center (PC MARC) on Aug. 29.

Park Record file photo

A Park City High School tennis coach facing felony child abuse charges pleaded not guilty during a Summit County District Court appearance Tuesday.

Lani Wilcox, 62, is charged with one count of aggravated child abuse, a third-degree felony, and one count of damage to or interruption of a communication device, a class B misdemeanor, stemming from an Aug. 29 incident at the Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center (PC MARC.)

The charges filed by the Summit County Attorney’s Office allege a verbal argument between Wilcox and a student-athlete turned physical. According to charging documents, the argument started about the student-athlete’s position on the tennis team but began to escalate. Wilcox is accused of getting into the minor’s face before the girl allegedly slapped her coach.

Prosecutors allege Wilcox then grabbed the student-athlete in a chokehold and brought her to the ground. The student-athlete said she was unable to breathe during the alleged incident, prompting child abuse charges to be filed.

Wilcox faces an additional charge for allegedly grabbing the student-athlete’s phone out of her hands and walking away after the student said she was going to call the police. State law prohibits an individual from interrupting another person’s attempt to call for emergency aid by force, intimidation or violence.

Clayton Simms, a defense attorney representing Wilcox, argued his client acted in self-defense and that her actions helped protect others. He filed a motion for a justification hearing on Monday, which lays out the attorney’s theory about what happened on Aug. 29.

Surveillance footage of the incident was played during Tuesday’s preliminary hearing. The beginning of the altercation was hard to see in the video, but it did show Wilcox and the student-athlete falling to the ground and rising. The student-athlete was then seen kicking an assistant tennis coach.

Simms then questioned Park City Police Officer Leslie Welker, who testified the student-athlete admitted to hitting Wilcox first. Simms asked why she only interviewed three people – Wilcox, the student-athlete and the assistant coach – when there were at least two dozen witnesses. Welker responded that police were trying to be careful about interviewing juveniles without their parents’ consent.

In an interview after the hearing, Simms said police came to the wrong conclusion because they didn’t interview enough witnesses. He also argued Wilcox did not use excessive force because if she had, the student-athlete would not have been able to “continue on a rampage.”

“We know the force necessary [for Wilcox to defend herself against the student-athlete] was not too much,” he said.

He plans to make an argument for self-defense at the justification hearing, which has been set for Jan. 3. The court could then dismiss the case before trial if it determines Wilcox acted in self-defense or the defense of others.

Wilcox pleaded not guilty to both charges. Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson said she was bound over for trial.