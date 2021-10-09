Park City Hospital receives $7.5M injection

The Park City Intermountain Hospital. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)



Park City Hospital recently received a $7.5 million injection to its preventive health programs, a donation that officials say will enable the hospital to expand some specialty services to traditionally underserved populations.

The hospital’s Live Well Center, which will be expanded using the donation, offers more than a dozen services, according to its website, including acupuncture, personalized nutrition counseling and wellness and lifestyle coaching.

The money will be used to expand these services to populations that face more challenges accessing them, according to a prepared statement announcing the new funding.

“Preventing the onset of conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and pulmonary deficiencies helps lower medical costs. Intermountain’s early intervention model of preventive care, paired with regular physical activity, can lead to a reduction in depression and anxiety, improved self-esteem and happiness, and sustained overall well-being,” the statement said.

The money comes from the Jerry A. and Kathleen A. Grundhofer Family Foundation.

The statement includes three key goals for the expansion: expanding LiveWell services and preventive medicine, giving financial assistance to help underserved populations receive preventive services and recruiting physicians and clinicians to support these efforts.

Lori Weston, Park City Hospital’s administrator, indicated the exact programming changes have yet to be determined.

“This generous donation from the Grundhofer family will enable Intermountain to hire resources to help fill some of the gaps to provide and offer preventive care to our underserved populations. Living a healthy lifestyle can be a help in preventing illness and chronic conditions,” Weston wrote in an email to The Park Record. “We don’t have all the details about exactly what this will look like at this time, but will be working with our LiVe Well Center on our campus and other community organizations to reach those that need this care most.”

As part of the donation, the Park City Specialty Clinic will become the Jerry and Kathleen Grundhofer Clinic at Intermountain Park City Hospital.

Weston said the hospital is looking to add an integrative women’s health physician in the next few months and to expand integrative medicine for both women and men. Integrative medicine includes lifestyle management, weight loss help and health screenings, she said.

“It’s critical to ensure residents, including lower-income populations in the Park City Hospital service area, have access to preventive health services,” Weston said in the prepared statement.

The statement also touted the benefits of preventive medicine.

“Encouraging preventive care will help identify disease early, when it is treatable and curable, not only prolonging life, but also quality of life,” the statement said.