Park City Hospital receives national recognition

The Park City Intermountain Hospital.

Park Record file photo

Intermountain Park City Hospital was nationally recognized for its performance and high quality of care to patients.

A national health industry publication, Becker’s Hospital Review, recognized two Intermountain hospitals for exceptional standards, according to a press release. Park City Hospital was also named one of the top 100 rural and community hospitals in the United States on the Chartis Center for Rural Health’s annual list.

The ranking honors rural hospitals’ performances across the U.S. using the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance Index, which measures public data from eight categories. The framework includes quality, outcomes, patient perspective, inpatient market share, outpatient market share, cost, charge, and financial efficiency. The performance index is used across the country by independent rural hospitals, health systems with rural metrics and state offices that deal with rural health, according to the organization.

“To be recognized as a top rural and community hospital in the country is an honor and shows bringing quality care to any community is possible when we focus on all aspects of care,” said Lori Weston, administrator for Intermountain Park City Hospital, in a prepared statement.

In April, Park City Hospital was also one of 13 Intermountain Healthcare hospitals in the state to receive the LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader designation from the Human Rights Campaign. The designation is given to hospitals for policies and programs that ensure “equitable and inclusive care” for all patients.

A press release issued at the time said the honor highlights “Intermountain’s commitment to equity, inclusion, and a commitment to ensuring that everyone in the community feels welcome and safe when receiving care.” Park City Hospital received a score of 100.

Only 18 hospitals in Utah, and less than 500 facilities in the U.S., earned the Human Rights Campaign LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader designation in 2022.

In a separate ranking, Heber Valley Hospital was recognized as the only hospital in Utah with a five-star ranking for patient experience. The ranking was determined by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services based on various aspects of the hospital experience, including communication with doctors and nurses, the responsiveness of hospital staff, quietness of the hospital environment, pain management, and overall rating of the hospital among others, according to an Intermountain Healthcare press release.

The Park City Hospital and the Heber Valley Hospital are full-service, advanced trauma-designated community hospitals.