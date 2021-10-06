Park City is hosting a redistricting hearing Friday

Summit County has five representatives at the Statehouse, with the western side of the county split between three house districts. None of the representatives live in Summit County. The Legislative Redistricting Committee is scheduled to hold a public hearing on Friday in Park City.

Graphic by Ben Olson/Park Record

Summit County residents will have their most convenient opportunity yet to offer officials their opinions about redrawing political districts at a public hearing scheduled Friday. And many of the public officials convening the hearing are members of the state Legislature who will be voting on the actual maps later in the process.

The Legislative Redistricting Committee has scheduled a public hearing at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Ecker Hill Middle School, 1750 Kearns Blvd.

Katie Wright, the executive director of Better Boundaries, a statewide nonprofit dedicated to redistricting issues, said this isn’t the last time members of the public will be able to share their opinions on the topic, but it’s a key opportunity for Parkites to make their voices heard.

“I think it’s really important that Utahns and especially people in greater Park City and Summit County tell the Legislative Redistricting Committee not only how they want to be represented, but how they want their districts to look,” she said.

She recommended anyone considering commenting to familiarize themselves with the existing district lines and offer feedback specific to a particular district, like the U.S. congressional district or state senate district that includes their home.

The redistricting process happens every 10 years after the U.S. Census and determines how particular communities will be represented in local, state and federal governments.

The process is different than it was 10 years ago after Utah voters passed a measure to implement an independent redistricting commission.

That commission will recommend maps to the Legislative Redistricting Committee. State elected officials, however, will retain wide latitude to choose the final boundaries.

Wright said Friday’s hearing also allows citizens to voice their opinions about the process itself.

“If you believe politicians should be the ones drawing the lines or if you believe politicians absolutely should not be drawing the lines, that might be something you might want to share with the Legislative Redistricting Committee,” she said.

The Summit County Council has advocated splitting the county into two Utah House districts, with the Park City area having its own representative and the East Side joining in with neighboring rural populations to form the other district.

Summit County is represented by two senators and three representatives, none of whom live in the county.