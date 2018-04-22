Park City man sentenced for threatening to kill Summit County Sheriff’s detective

A Park City man was sentenced to serve up to five years in prison for threatening to kill a Summit County Sheriff's deputy and the detective's wife, according to court documents.

Juan Jose Granados, 30, of Park City, was sentenced in 3rd District Court on Monday, April 16, for two counts of riot, both third-degree felonies, documents state. The court imposed a zero- to five-year sentence at the Utah State Prison for each count. The sentences will run concurrently.

Granados was immediately taken into custody on Monday to begin serving his sentence at the Utah State Prison, with credit for his time served in the Summit County Jail.

Granados originally faced one third-degree felony count of assault against a peace officer. But, the charges were amended to two counts of riot as part of a plea agreement. Granados pleaded guilty to the charges in March.

The incident began when Granados' probation officer, who is a detective with the Sheriff's Office,was notified on July 25, 2017, that Granados had tested positive for alcohol, documents state. The probation officer attempted to contact him, but didn't immediately hear back.

The next day, the officer went to Granados' home and told him he violated the terms of his probation and Granados cursed at him, telling him he was "sick of being on probation," according to court documents. Later that morning, Granados made several calls to the officer and began threatening him and his wife, documents state. He told the officer he knew where he lived and was going to drive to his house and murder him.

Documents state that when the officer told Granados he needed to appear at a court hearing, he again threatened to kill the officer.

According to court documents, the officer feared for himself and his wife, prompting the issuance of a warrant for Granados.