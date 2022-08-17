Park City Mountain Resort poised to start paid-parking system in December

The Park City-side base area of Park City Mountain Resort will transition to a free and paid parking reservation system for the 2022-2023 winter season. Between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., there will be a $25 fee to use the Main, First Time and Silver King lots. Parking is free in the afternoon, but a reservation is still required.

Park Record file photo

Park City Mountain Resort will initiate a paid-parking system for the upcoming winter season.

Sara Huey, the senior manager of communications at PCMR, confirmed a parking reservation program would be in place from Dec. 12 through April 2. Parking will be free before and after those dates, but an advanced booking is still required. The plan includes free and $25 paid parking components as well as incentives for carpooling or using transit.

“This plan will reduce traffic congestion in the Mountain Village base area and give guests assurance of available parking at the times they choose. We’ve seen similar parking reservation systems work successfully at other resorts in the state,” Deirdra Walsh, the vice president and chief operating officer at PCMR, said in a prepared statement. “Our goal is to reduce congestion and give guests a variety of options to access the resort.”

PCMR’s parent company, Vail Resorts, announced in April a paid-parking system was coming to the resort to combat traffic after a contentious 2021-2022 ski season. It was unclear if PCMR was planning to continue the congestion-fighting measure following a Park City Planning Commission vote against upgrades to the Silverlode Express and Eagle lifts.

The Park City-side base area will transition to a free and paid parking reservation system for the 2022-2023 winter season. Between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., there will be a fee for arriving drivers to use the Main, First Time and Silver King lots.

Visitors are required to make reservations online for arrivals at 1 p.m. or earlier seven days a week. Parking is free and does not require a reservation after that time. Complimentary parking is also available in the early morning, but guests staying after 8:30 a.m. must pay.

Reservations can be purchased online beginning in November. Each account can make up to 10 reservations.

A consultant for PCMR previously predicted charging $25 per day could lead to an 11% decrease in parking demand. The figure is similar to other Vail Resorts properties where a paid-parking system was introduced.

Vehicles parked in Main, First Time or Silver King before 1 p.m. without a reservation will incur a $75 fine. Repeat offenders may face more severe penalties, including towing the car at the owner’s expense, according to the PCMR plan.

Vehicles with four or more occupants can make a reservation for free. Carpoolers will be directed to park in a preferred area, which will be staffed to enforce the policy accordingly. PCMR also partnered with City Hall to create a new traffic circulation plan at the Park City-side base area that prioritizes bus and transit access.

Free parking is still available at the Canyons Village base area. There are also outlying park-n-ride locations.

The Resort Center underground garage will remain paid parking. Season parking passes for the garage will still be offered to existing pass holders, according to the plan.

Subscribers to the PCMR text message alert line will receive real-time updates about their reservation and resort parking.

When Vail Resorts was in talks with the city’s Planning Department about the lift upgrade proposal, 19 conditions of approval were crafted to mitigate parking and traffic while also developing a plan for the busiest ski days. The list would have required PCMR to designate a residential liaison to meet with City Hall, create measures to combat parking problems in nearby neighborhoods and use net proceeds from paid parking to reinvest in transit.

Huey said in an interview the revenue generated by paid parking will be reinvested into transportation. She did not comment on whether any of the other conditions would be implemented moving forward.

“Our multi-pronged approach includes the parking reservation program itself – as well as additional transit, signage, staffing and use of Park City High School as our offsite option,” she said.

Vail Resorts in July appealed the Planning Commission decision in the 3rd District Court at Silver Summit.