Park City Mountain Resort to expand two lifts next year

The Silverlode Express is one of two Park City Mountain Resort lifts earmarked for expansion next summer. It is slated to become Vail Resorts' first eight-person lift. The Eagle lift is planned to become a high-speed six-pack that will carry riders higher into the resort.

Courtesy of Vail Resorts

Park City Mountain Resort riders next season might have some new ways to try to beat lift lines and access exciting terrain deeper into the resort after PCMR owner Vail Resorts announced two new lifts coming next summer.

The updates are part of a $320 million investment in lift infrastructure across Vail’s holdings announced Thursday, which is the largest-ever investment of its type the corporation has made in a single year, according to a prepared statement.

The Silverlode Express six-pack is slated to be expanded into an eight-person chair — a first for Vail — and the Eagle triple is planned to be realigned and expanded into a six-pack.

The Silverlode Express loads at the Miners Camp area, home to a popular restaurant and a terminus of the Quicksilver Gondola that connects the Park City Mountain Village side of the resort with the Canyons Village side.

The area can be a choke-point for riders coming from the Park City Mountain Village base looking to access the lifts that serve the Thaynes Canyon area or terrain on the Canyons Village side of the resort.

“(The Silverlode expansion) will increase uphill capacity by 20% and reduce wait times at a critical spot to circulate guests on mountain,” a Vail statement said.

The Eagle lift will also be expanded, but the bigger impact might be its change of alignment. The current lift is a fixed-grip triple that runs from the Park City Mountain Village base area. It generally offers shorter lines and a slower ride up to the King Con ridge, a less-bustling experience than other, busier areas of the mountain. But it only climbs partway up the ridge, limiting the terrain riders can access. A smaller lift, called Eaglet, runs up the ridgeline, but is often not open.

The new plans call for removing the Eaglet lift and adding a mid-station to Eagle, which is slated to be made into a high-speed six-pack. It will run higher up the ridge, ending near the top of the King Con lift. That will allow riders an alternate option to access terrain that is now accessed via the Crescent or Payday lifts from the Park City Mountain Village base area. The realigned Eagle lift will allow skiers to access the Miners Camp area and its Quicksilver Gondola and Silverlode Express lifts.

PCMR spokesperson Jessica Miller indicated the lift investments will improve circulation around the resort.

“Upgrades to Eagle Lift, which is currently a slower-moving, three-person chair, will provide a quicker and more convenient entry point for our guests to access the resort from the Park City Mountain Village and significantly increase uphill capacity,” she said.

She added that officials weren’t concerned that expanding lift capacity would lead to overcrowding issues on the slopes.

“We are always looking for ways to address the busiest spots on our mountains and alleviate wait times to help our guests get up and around the mountain faster,” Miller said. “Our mountain is vast and when we efficiently move people around, it is a better experience for everyone who’s interested in our sport.”

The lifts are likely to be installed next summer before the 2022-2023 ski season but are subject to governmental approvals, Miller said.