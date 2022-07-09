Park City School District case resolution expected by end of July
Summit County attorney says settlement likely before court date
The Summit County Attorney’s Office anticipates it could resolve a failure to report sexual abuse case against the Park City School District by the end of the month.
Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson is expected to settle with the School District before the pretrial conference scheduled on July 26. An agreement would come nearly four months after three misdemeanor charges were filed against the School District for allegedly failing in its legal duty to report sexual abuse involving students to law enforcement.
“I do anticipate we will have a resolution by then,” Olson said.
Prosecutors have been working closely with Mark Moffat, the attorney representing the School District, almost every day since he was retained, according to Olson. A pretrial conference was initially set in May but has been delayed several times as negotiations continue. She said the parties have no reason to proceed with a trial unless they’re unable to find a resolution or if communication breaks down.
In misdemeanor cases like the three charges against the School District, the defendant is arraigned and then a pretrial conference date is set. Olson said it is a formal time for prosecutors and the defense to discuss the issues in the case and other legal concerns to see if a possible resolution can be reached before trial. If both parties agree, a plea bargain is negotiated.
In this case, where the defendant is an institution, it involves this whole underlying issue of failure to report, where’s the ball getting dropped and where’s the misunderstanding happening,” Olson said. “That’s why the case is being set repeatedly on the calendar. This isn’t a DUI case or a domestic violence assault case where the first and only time you negotiate is at court. If no resolution can be reached, then this case will be set for a trial.”
The case names the School District as the defendant and not a specific person. The School District pleaded not guilty. The maximum penalty is a $3,000 fine, but it’s unclear whether the prosecution will seek any fines because the entity is funded by taxpayer money.
“The court cannot sentence an entity to jail so any resolution will look different than if it was an individual,” Olson said.
The charges stem from incidents beginning in October 2019 and allege School District personnel did not properly disclose allegations of sexual abuse. In wake of the charges, the County Attorney’s Office has been working to train organizations that work with children to reinforce lessons about mandatory reporting of child abuse and neglect.
“We’re certainly using this as an opportunity to remind and educate the community about their duty – and it’s not just people who work with children, we’re all mandatory reporters,” Olson said.
Other news from the County Attorney’s Office:
- Prominent Park City attorney Joe Wrona, 59, is scheduled for an initial court appearance on Tuesday. Wrona is charged with one count of felony rape. Prosecutors allege he raped his biological daughter in March.
- Third District Court Judge Richard Mrazik ruled against the town of Hideout on Thursday, according to Olson. The town of Hideout was opposed to Park City’s annexation of lands on Richardson Flat and sought an injunction, which was denied. A Summit County boundary commission rejected the annexation protests in February but Hideout appealed the decision. The latest ruling means there are currently no court orders to delay or prevent Park City’s annexation.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User