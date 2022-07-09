Park City School District case resolution expected by end of July

Park City School District.

Park Record file photo

The Summit County Attorney’s Office anticipates it could resolve a failure to report sexual abuse case against the Park City School District by the end of the month.

Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson is expected to settle with the School District before the pretrial conference scheduled on July 26. An agreement would come nearly four months after three misdemeanor charges were filed against the School District for allegedly failing in its legal duty to report sexual abuse involving students to law enforcement.

“I do anticipate we will have a resolution by then,” Olson said.

Prosecutors have been working closely with Mark Moffat, the attorney representing the School District, almost every day since he was retained, according to Olson. A pretrial conference was initially set in May but has been delayed several times as negotiations continue. She said the parties have no reason to proceed with a trial unless they’re unable to find a resolution or if communication breaks down.

In misdemeanor cases like the three charges against the School District, the defendant is arraigned and then a pretrial conference date is set. Olson said it is a formal time for prosecutors and the defense to discuss the issues in the case and other legal concerns to see if a possible resolution can be reached before trial. If both parties agree, a plea bargain is negotiated.

In this case, where the defendant is an institution, it involves this whole underlying issue of failure to report, where’s the ball getting dropped and where’s the misunderstanding happening,” Olson said. “That’s why the case is being set repeatedly on the calendar. This isn’t a DUI case or a domestic violence assault case where the first and only time you negotiate is at court. If no resolution can be reached, then this case will be set for a trial.”

The case names the School District as the defendant and not a specific person. The School District pleaded not guilty. The maximum penalty is a $3,000 fine, but it’s unclear whether the prosecution will seek any fines because the entity is funded by taxpayer money.

“The court cannot sentence an entity to jail so any resolution will look different than if it was an individual,” Olson said.

The charges stem from incidents beginning in October 2019 and allege School District personnel did not properly disclose allegations of sexual abuse. In wake of the charges, the County Attorney’s Office has been working to train organizations that work with children to reinforce lessons about mandatory reporting of child abuse and neglect.

“We’re certainly using this as an opportunity to remind and educate the community about their duty – and it’s not just people who work with children, we’re all mandatory reporters,” Olson said.

Other news from the County Attorney’s Office: