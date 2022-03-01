 Park City woman killed in single-vehicle accident | ParkRecord.com
Park City woman killed in single-vehicle accident

Cause of the accident remains unclear

A fatal accident claimed the life of a Park City woman on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Maria Jazmin Aburto, was traveling on S.R. 32 near Brown’s Canyon when her vehicle traveled off the road and struck a guardrail, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. She was 19.

First responders, including deputies and Park City Fire District personnel, used the jaws of life to extract Aburto from the vehicle. A medical helicopter also landed to assist with life-saving efforts, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sheriff Justin Martinez.

Summit County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright said there were no witnesses to the accident so its cause is unknown. However, Martinez said wildlife may have been a factor.

“It was very cold but deputies described the roadway being wet and it didn’t appear to be icy,” Wright said.

Martinez offered his condolences to Aburto’s family and the community.

“We lost a young and bright individual,” he said.

