Park City’s littlest conservationist takes home a big award

Tenneson Klein may only be seven years old, but he's doing big things to help save a piece of open space in Snyderville Basin.

Over the past year, Klein has written letters to the Park Record, appeared on KPCW, set up his own donation page, patrolled local supermarkets and the Trailside Elementary pick-up line with signs, did yard work for neighbors, and donated his entire piggy bank to save the last farm on Old Ranch Road.

When Summit Land Conservancy faced a deadline to raise $200,000 by March 15 to keep the Osguthorpe Farm deal alive, Klein challenged the rest of the county to donate. He vowed to eat broccoli for a month if the money was secured.

"If we don't save it, they'll pave it," Klein said while advocating for the preservation of the farm as a guest on the Randy Barton Show on KPCW.

All of these efforts did not go unnoticed by the Summit Land Conservancy.

On Wednesday, May 9, the land trust recognized Klein with their 'Conservationist of the Year' Award at the biennial Conservation Breakfast Fundraiser held at Deer Valley Resort. The award recognizes those who have shown a dedication to preserving open space in Summit County. Past recipients include: Living for Open Space program participants (Treasure Mountain Inn, Cole Sport, JANS, Park City Lodging, Deer Valley Resort, Heidi Gatch Real Estate, White Pine Touring, Park City Ski Places, Snow Flower Condominiums), Mike Phillips, and the Park City Day School 8th grade. Klein is the youngest person to receive the award.

"He taught us all a little bit about how much more we could be doing to protect the spaces that are important to us. He made us laugh and cry, and we can only hope that the rest of his generation follows his lead to change the world when we cannot," said James May, a representative of Avi-On lighting controls, the sponsor of this year's award.

"There have been a lot of people supporting our preservation of the Osguthorpe Farm, starting with the family themselves," said Cheryl Fox, executive director of the Summit Land Conservancy. "So many people have made significant, generous contributions, and so many people have also donated time and written letters, so many people have asked their neighbors to join in support. Tenneson has done all of that. He knows he's working to save the cranes and the raptors and the beautiful green sweep of the field. His dedication inspired us."