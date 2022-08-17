Parkite with 40 years of lodging experience recognized for hospitality

Teri Whitney received the 2022 Myles Rademan Spirit of Hospitality Award on Monday during the Park City Chamber/Bureau’s annual meeting. She has more than 40 years of experience working in the lodging and hospitality industries.

David Jackson/Park Record

A longtime Parkite with deep ties to the lodging industry was honored on Monday for her goodwill and dedication to the community during the annual Park City Chamber/Bureau meeting.

Teri Whitney, who’s worked in the hospitality industry for more than 40 years, was the recipient of the 2022 Myles Rademan Spirit of Hospitality Award. The recognition is given to a community member who embodies the vision of Park City and strives to make the community a better, more inclusive place.

Rhonda Sideris, the president of Park City Lodging, introduced Whitney before the award was given. Sideris highlighted Whitney’s role as a founding member of the Park City Lodging Association and her four decades of commitment to the industry.

“Wherever there is a need, Teri is willing to rise up to the occasion,” Sideris said. “She knows how to work hard and play harder. She brings joy wherever she goes. She embodies the spirit of hospitality and is incredibly deserving of this award. Teri sent out inspirational quotes on a weekly basis to all the staff. I’d like to end with one that I think fits Teri. ‘The older I get, the greater power I seem to have to help the world. I am like a snowball, the further I’m rolled, the more I gain.’ Teri, congratulations.”

Whitney was welcomed to the stage with a standing ovation. She appeared emotional as she thanked the Chamber/Bureau for selecting her for the honor.

Speaking to the audience, Whitney said she entered the hospitality industry “eons ago” as a young woman. She moved to Park City in 1977 and was in the first Leadership Park City class. Whitney went on to help create an organization for lodging entities in 1987 and became its treasurer. She began working for Snow Flower Condominiums as a reservations manager before becoming general manager. Whitney retired in 2021 but continues working as a consultant.

She said on Monday she felt lucky to work with others, many of whom were in the room, who had the foresight to think about the future.

Whitney recalled the first time she met the award’s namesake, Myles Rademan. Rademan has an extensive history in Park City and now heads City Hall’s leadership program. She credited his collaboration with the Chamber/Bureau and Main Street businesses, the city and county government, mountain resorts and others as one of the first unifying forces that brought the community together to address tourism.

Left to right: Rhonda Sideris, Teri Whitney, and Myles Rademan pose for a photo during the annual Park City Chamber/Bureau meeting on Monday.

David Jackson/Park Record

“And I know there’s a ton of frustration about the growth and the changes that occurred in our town. But if you dig deep, and you remain positive, this town is a great place to live, play and work,” Whitney said. “I just ask that you all continue to work together, more importantly, support each other – it’s so important. Don’t knock each other down. Just keep the positive flow because we have a great community and great people that work here and play here.”

Brooks Kirchheimer, the incoming Chamber/Bureau chair, said Whitney is deserving of the recognition. He recalled the first time he met Whitney during a board meeting and said her passion and knowledge were evident. He joked a later meeting didn’t have as much participation, likely because Whitney wasn’t there to provide insight.

Kirchheimer also thanked Rademan for his role in attracting tourists and developing Park City. Rademan, before presenting the hospitality award, told the crowd how times have changed since the late 1980s when he became the city’s planning director.

“During that time, like many of you, I’ve seen a lot of changes. And I’ve been praised for some, blamed for quite a few. What I know for a fact is that it’s the changes that you didn’t want that change everything … and that’s where we find ourselves somewhat today. Y’know, the products of our success. We’re dealing with a heap of changes like traffic and affordability that we didn’t fully anticipate, and we certainly didn’t want,” Rademan said. “Looking back, it’s easy to see the mistakes that we’ve made. And of course, it’s not so easy to recognize the mistakes that we’re making today.”

Rademan continued many residents want Park City to stay the same as it was the day they moved in, but there are ongoing debates about how to manage concerns like growth and development while respecting property rights and freedom. He said it’s a delicate balance.

“Tourism is both a blessing and a burden. But every community needs some kind of economy to survive and I believe the foundation of our tourism economy is our spirit of authentic welcome and hospitality. We have been bequeathed a world-class asset and as custodians … Park City is not just ours, but also ours to share,” Rademan said. “How we share it is the defining challenge of our time.”