Parleys Canyon Fire discussion scheduled

First responders and other officials are scheduled to participate in a panel discussion about the Parleys Canyon Fire this Thursday.

Park Record file photo

Six weeks after the Parleys Canyon Fire tore up a hillside flanking Interstate 80 on a clear path toward Summit Park, officials from Park City and Summit County are planning to hold a community conversation about the event this week.

First responders and other officials are scheduled to participate in a panel discussion from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Santy Auditorium at Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave.

Officials will recap their response to the fire and field questions from the audience. First responders ultimately prevented the fire from cresting a hill separating it from Summit Park, potentially saving hundreds of homes.

Fire officials are also scheduled to discuss techniques to make homes less susceptible to fire and lessons learned from fighting the fire itself.

The panel will be available via Zoom at summitcountyut.zoom.us/j/98092432069 . More information is available on the Park City and Summit County Facebook pages.