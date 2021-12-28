 PCMR to require masks on gondolas starting Wednesday | ParkRecord.com
PCMR to require masks on gondolas starting Wednesday

Summit County Summit-county |

Park Record Staff
  

Guests wait in line to ride the Red Pine Gondola at Park City Mountain Resort on the resort’s opening day in November.
Park Record file photo

Masks will be required inside gondolas at Park City Mountain Resort starting Wednesday, a measure aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus amid a nationwide case surge fueled by the omicron variant.

PCMR owner Vail Resorts announced the move in a social media post Tuesday, indicating that it is implementing the measure at all of its North American resorts.

Coronavirus cases are at an all-time high in the U.S. The situation is also worsening in Summit County. There were 136 cases recorded in the county Monday, following three days with 80 or more new cases from Dec. 23-25. The previous single-day high came last winter, when there were 79 reported cases.

Summit County
