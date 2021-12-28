PCMR to require masks on gondolas starting Wednesday
Masks will be required inside gondolas at Park City Mountain Resort starting Wednesday, a measure aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus amid a nationwide case surge fueled by the omicron variant.
PCMR owner Vail Resorts announced the move in a social media post Tuesday, indicating that it is implementing the measure at all of its North American resorts.
Coronavirus cases are at an all-time high in the U.S. The situation is also worsening in Summit County. There were 136 cases recorded in the county Monday, following three days with 80 or more new cases from Dec. 23-25. The previous single-day high came last winter, when there were 79 reported cases.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
PCMR leader optimistic resort and ski patrol will reach contract agreement
The leader of Park City Mountain Resort said Monday he is disappointed the ski patrol union voted down the company’s latest contract proposal earlier this month but he was hopeful progress would be made in a bargaining session early in the week.