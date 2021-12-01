Pedestrian dead after multi-vehicle car crash in Kimball Junction

A pedestrian died after being struck by a car in Kimball Junction on Saturday. The pedestrian, a 56-year-old man from Arizona, was hit by a BMW traveling north on S.R. 224, shown, after the car struck another vehicle.

Courtesy of Utah Department of Public Safety

A 56-year-old man from Arizona died after being struck by a car Saturday in Kimball Junction, the Utah Department of Public Safety said.

The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. when a BMW heading north on S.R. 224 hit a Honda Crosstour in the intersection with Ute Boulevard, according to a news release from the department. The BMW then traveled onto the median separating the northbound and southbound lanes on S.R. 224 and hit the man, who was panhandling on the median. The BMW continued into the southbound lanes and crashed into a Hyundai Tucson.

The pedestrian who was hit was identified as Chad Daines, of Phoenix. Emergency responders took him to a hospital in critical condition, and he later died from his injuries.

Authorities are investigating whether the driver of the BMW ran a red light at the intersection of S.R. 224 and Ute Boulevard.

Law enforcement is also investigating the driver of the Hyundai. The vehicle fled after the crash, and authorities later found that it was transporting more than 200 pounds of marijuana, according to the release.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 48-year-old man from Texas, was booked into Summit County Jail on suspicion of drug charges.