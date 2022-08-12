[PHOTOS] Summit County Fair 2022
It’s baaack! The Summit County tradition honoring the community’s agricultural history is happening this weekend.
Running from Aug. 6-13, this year’s theme, “You’ve never been in a barn and it shows,” pays homage to the traditional, small-town county fair offerings.
Check out some highlights here:
Photo credits: David Jackson for The Park Record.
Cam Gallagher & The Tasty Soul’s delicious new album gets the ‘Funk Out’
Park City-based jazz and funk band Cam Gallagher & The Tasty Soul has released its debut album, “Funk Out.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.