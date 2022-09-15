Pinebrook ballot box damaged in apparent accident

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a suspected accident on Wednesday left a ballot box damaged outside of a Pinebrook grocery store.

Courtesy of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated the report and discovered the damage was likely caused by an accident. They have not yet identified who is responsible, according to a post on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

Video surveillance of the incident shows a truck making a U-turn and hitting the ballot box. There is no evidence the ballot box was intentionally damaged or vandalized, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

There were no ballots inside when the accident occurred as the last contest was the June 28 primary election, which was certified in July. The Summit County Clerk’s Office will begin mailing ballots for the general election around mid-October. The damaged ballot box will be replaced before then.

“Election season is coming up, and citizens are urged to be aware of the placement of ballot boxes around the community and to be careful not to hit them,” the post said.

The Sheriff’s Office asks people with information about the accident to contact 435-615-3601.