Political leaders hope Summit County voters turn out to caucuses this month

Former Summit County Republican Party Chair Brantley Eason answers questions from attendees during the party's most recent in-person caucus in 2018. Local Republicans and Democrats are slated to again gather for caucuses this month.

Park Record file photo

Party leaders in Summit County are optimistic voters will be inspired by candidates formally launching their campaigns this week in hopes that it will increase turnout at caucus events later this month.

This year will see the first in-person caucuses since the pandemic began, as the 2020 events were held online, and leaders of the Summit County Republican and Democrat parties are looking forward to the return of the gatherings. The Republican Party caucus is scheduled for March 8, while the Democrats are slated to gather on March 22.

“The last one was interrupted by COVID so we’re excited to see everyone again,” Summit County Democratic Party Chair Katy Owens Hubler said. “The caucus is a great community-building event.”

As Utah utilizes the caucus-convention system, the caucus is the first opportunity for voters to participate in the election process. Those who attend a caucus hosted by their party elect delegates who will later vote at the county and state conventions and possibly select the party’s nominee for positions up and down the ballot.

Those attending the caucuses can also volunteer to serve as state or county delegates for precincts throughout the county, as well as other positions.

There were previously 45 precincts in Summit County. However, redistricting last year increased the number to 66. In total, there are around 400 positions that must be filled for each party.

It’s unlikely that all of the delegate seats will be filled, but participation is encouraged as it allows voters to make an impact, according to acting Summit County Republican Party Chair Karen Ballash.

Ballash said the local GOP has been working to increase Republican representation on the ballot this year. The party has also been focused on reconnecting with voters this year and is encouraging members to attend the caucus.

Attendees must be registered voters within the party, and can switch their affiliation ahead of the event. The parties will then begin a general meeting with everyone before attendees are grouped by precinct location. In the smaller groups, those interested in becoming a delegate can speak for up to two minutes about why they should be elected.

Those selected to be state delegates will then report to the state party, while county delegates focus on the local nominating convention. There, they will have the opportunity to meet with candidates and discuss the issues.

“It empowers the people. I believe in the caucus because people are disaffected with the candidates,” Ballash said. “Now, this makes them listen to their delegates and directly answer to them.”

As the delegates are responsible for vetting candidates on behalf of voters in their precinct, it’s critical for them to spend time with their neighbors and rally their neighborhoods ahead of the county conventions, according to Owens Hubler.

She said that the community-building aspect of the event is important because it helps the voters have a conversation about what they value. That guides the delegates as they vote at the convention for a party nominee to be on the general election ballot. If no candidate receives at least 60% of the delegate vote, a primary election is held.

Both the local Republican and Democratic parties are seeking delegates who are willing to be active and spend time learning about each of the candidates.

The GOP caucus will be held on Tuesday, March 8, and the Democratic caucus will be Tuesday, March 22. Registration for both events begins at 6 p.m. and will take place at Ecker Hill Middle School, South Summit Middle School and North Summit Middle School.

Following the caucuses, the Summit County Democratic Party will be hosting a virtual nominating convention at 10 a.m. on April 2. The Summit County Republican Party’s nominating convention is scheduled for April 19.

Voters are encouraged to visit https://vote.utah.gov to find their voter registration and precinct location information.