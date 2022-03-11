Political newcomer launches bid for office, aiming to bring ‘balance’ to the Summit County Council

During the last day of the candidate filing window earlier this month, John “Jack” Murphy’s frustrations with ongoing issues in the community reached their peak and led him to launch a campaign for the Summit County Council.

John “Jack” Murphy, a Republican, launched a campaign for the Summit County Council last week. The political newcomer says he is interested in bringing balance back to the county's public office.

Courtesy of John "Jack" Murphy

Murphy, a Republican, became the fifth candidate to pursue Seat E, which is currently occupied by Glenn Wright, who isn’t seeking reelection. Murphy and former Francis Mayor Byron Ames will face off for the party’s nomination. Then, one Republican will appear on the November ballot with Libertarian candidate Michael Franchek and whoever wins the Democratic nomination between Coleen Reardon and Canice Harte.

In the spring of 2020, Murphy moved to the outskirts of Park City with his wife and three children after falling in love with the community for its natural beauty and outdoor recreation during a visit in 2002.

Murphy previously worked in residential and commercial real estate financing with a focus on low- to moderate-income housing and underserved communities. Now, he’s a financial services professional and owns a small business.

His decision to run for public office stems from growing concerns over what he sees as a lack of accountability in local government and a desire to serve the needs of local families while advocating for the small business community. The passage of H.B. 462 in the state Legislature — an affordable housing bill with provisions that impact development in Summit County — was also a driving force.

“It became crystal clear that (the state was targeting the county) and the county community was marginalized by special interests,” Murphy said. “I saw this as a way to help — I never thought I’d be in politics.”

Murphy considers himself a political newcomer and has been registered with both the Republican and Democrat parties. Murphy was unaffiliated until the day that he filed his campaign. He chose to run as a Republican because all of the current County Council members are Democrats.

He believes that a lack of bipartisanship among elected officials has created an “echo chamber” that minimizes the voices of some Summit County residents. He said he’s felt frustrated with the inconsistency of local government and believes that as a Republican, he can provide new perspectives to councilors that will help keep the county on track and engaged.

Murphy hopes there will be a more all-encompassing approach to solving local issues like conservation, resource management and development with more balance on the County Council. He said this will also ensure residents are represented properly and will help county leaders better serve the public.

“The council protects the rights and well-being of citizens and property within the county. Many citizens know this is not happening, and I want to be the change that restores that manifest,” Murphy said.

If elected, Murphy’s top priorities are addressing traffic and congestion as well as finding opportunities for responsible development while mitigating the challenges associated with growth. He wants to ensure residents don’t lose their voice to the influence of big corporations, and thinks his background in finance will provide a new outlook about how developers achieve their goals, which he said will be an asset as the county negotiates with them.

He also strives to be the voice for residents who don’t feel heard, especially small business owners who he said have felt the negative impacts of decisions made by others, like mask mandates and shutdowns, throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Murphy hopes that the “R” next to his name won’t alienate voters despite the left-leaning electorate. He believes that the polarization of politics at the national level has limited the government’s ability to work through problems, which he wants to avoid locally. Instead, he plans to bring “a level of sophistication” to public office by helping to revamp community conversations rather than make demands.

“As an active member of that community I hear frustration and disbelief daily. Elected, I will bring balance to the council and a voice for our entire community,” Murphy said.