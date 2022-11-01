Proposed cidery in the Kamas Valley ripens concerns for some East Siders

The Eastern Summit County Planning Commission last month approved a conditional-use permit for a proposed distillery and microbrewery on 20 acres in Marion. Project applicants Brendan and Carly Coyle want to open a cidery off S.R. 32.

Eastern Summit County Planning Commission staff report

A proposed business in the Kamas Valley is hoping to bring visitors to the community, but it’s also brought concerns for neighbors in the area.

The Eastern Summit County Planning Commission last month approved a conditional-use permit for a proposed distillery and microbrewery on 20 acres in Marion. Project applicants Brendan and Carly Coyle want to open a cidery, which is a place that creates alcoholic beverages using apples. But several residents have voiced opposition to the project – although it has already been approved – saying it doesn’t belong at the site off S.R. 32.

The Planning Commission met in early October to discuss the project and several members raised questions about parking, noise and traffic. The Coyles returned on Oct. 20 to address concerns , but a group of residents showed up to protest the project. The Planning Commission opted not to take public comment because it had already been approved. Now, the group is petitioning for the permit to be revoked.

Elli Farmer and Lauren Halcik, in a letter to The Park Record, said the project was initially proposed as a U-pick apple orchard and evolved into a large events venue operating as a full-scale distillery and microbrewery. They argued the cidery doesn’t belong directly off the “treacherous highway.”

“Would the Kamas Valley love another business to increase tax revenue for the school district and community projects? YES! But a tourist destination with a full bar, right in the middle of two neighborhoods? No.” they said.

The Coyles say an estate cidery was always the plan and the couple has already started planting apple trees. They have also been working with county and state officials for months to gain approval. While the couple proposes building a business in an agriculture zone, the project complies with all code requirements on the East Side.

Under the approved proposal, 15 of the 20 acres would be used as an apple orchard. The remaining land would be used to construct a 3,350-square-foot production facility to process the apples as well as a 3,000-square-foot tasting room with approximately 50 seats. The Coyles also want to build three 700-square-foot guest rooms and two greenhouses.

They amended the original plan to include the construction of a privacy fence along the north property line, in front of the parking lot, to act as a buffer for lights and noise. The original staff report required all music to be inside, but the applicants requested that ambiance music and live performances – which would be restricted to the outdoor event space and end at 9 p.m. – be allowed outside for tasting room guests.

There would also be a 150-person limit for any single event and all parking is onsite. Events were initially required to end by 10 p.m.; the Coyles requested that it be extended until 11 p.m. to be consistent with county code.

Planning Commissioner Marion Wheaton, during the previous discussions, questioned if the facility would emit odors similar to a full-scale restaurant. The Coyles said they will focus on small food plates using ingredients from the greenhouse and other local sources to complement the cider they produce.

Those opposed to the project argue the location is dangerous for locals and could pose a threat to out-of-town guests, especially if alcohol is involved. They added that there are no hotels or lodging to accommodate the guests – if the cidery is even awarded a liquor license.

However, the Coyles said there’s a misconception about how the cidery will run.

“We will require a restaurant license and a bar license, but we do not plan to operate a full-service restaurant, nor will we operate a traditional bar,” a project narrative from the Coyles states. “This is a tasting room for the enjoyment of quality food and beverage, not a late-night sports bar.”

Planning Commissioner Alex Peterson also asked if an agricultural dwelling unit could be constructed in the operations building site plan for employee housing. The Coyles recognized the need for housing in Summit County and said they are interested in providing the unit.

The conditional-use permit will only be valid for one year. It automatically expires if the Coyles fail to start construction or operations in that time.

The couple plans to develop traffic access in the spring of 2023.