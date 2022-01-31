Proposed development code changes in the Snyderville Basin may help workers find affordable housing

The Summit County Courthouse.

Park Record file photo

A new proposal in front of the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission hopes to address the lack of affordable housing in the area as employers in the public and private sector struggle to attract workers amid a statewide labor shortage and low housing inventory.

Planning Department staff introduced amendments to the development code on Jan. 25 that would update regulations surrounding accessory dwelling units, which are standalone or internal secondary residences at a single-family home, in the Snyderville Basin. The prospective changes would clarify the existing language while making it easier for businesses to create units for workers.

Under the code, an accessory dwelling unit can be a standalone structure, incorporated within or added to a single-family residence, or incorporated within or added to an existing major or minor accessory building.

The proposal also eliminates a provision for agricultural employee dwelling units — because no permits have ever been issued for their use in the Basin — and replaces it with language focused on standalone units or ones built onto existing commercial structures.

The changes would permit commercial properties the opportunity to provide housing for prospective employees if they meet certain criteria, according to county planner Ray Milliner.

Only one employee dwelling unit is allowed per commercial use within a building or property but if there is more than one business, each is allowed one unit. Employee units could be up to 2,000 square feet and no less than 400 square feet under the proposal.

The current language restricts standalone accessory dwelling units to 1,000 square feet, plus an additional 200 square feet for mechanical equipment. There is no maximum size for units within the primary residential structure such as an apartment above a garage.

The proposal would consider increasing the size of these units and would address if they can be sold separately from the principal lot. Milliner said the current restrictions are a good size for one or two people but not a larger family.

Staff with the Planning Department hope that the accessory and employee dwelling units help address the lack of affordable housing in Summit County, particularly for workers in the Basin. Stipulations on the apartments prevent the units from being rented for less than 30 days.

Milliner said they’re also considering an incentive for deed-restricted affordable housing units that would permit more than one accessory dwelling unit or a larger unit if the property owner commits to making it affordable.

“I hope it helps the people who work here and need a place (to live) here,” he said. “It gives them and their families the option.”

County planners are still in the early stages of the process and were directed to do more research ahead of the next Snyderville Basin Planning Commission meeting. There will be multiple public hearings on the matter, and changes to the code will be reviewed by the Summit County Council.

Milliner said that he doesn’t want people to be surprised by the changes and encourages the public to reach out with their opinions on the proposal.