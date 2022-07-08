Provo man dies in bicycle crash on Old Highway 40

A 21-year-old Provo man died from injuries sustained from a bicycle crash on Thursday on Old Highway 40 near Silver Creek.

Courtesy of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Summit County Dispatch received a 911 call around 3:16 p.m. that a black GMC Sierra truck hit a man riding a bicycle, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The man who made the report said the incident occurred on East Frontage Road near Forestdale Road in Summit County.

Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke to multiple witnesses. They said the 21-year-old man was traveling south on Old Highway 40 on an electric assist bicycle. For unknown reasons, the man swerved into the lane and crossed into oncoming traffic.

A 44-year-old man driving a passenger truck northbound was unable to avoid hitting the cyclist and struck him. The impact caused severe injury to the man, who was wearing a helmet, according to the report.

Medical personnel provided immediate aid to the cyclist. He was transported to a Salt Lake hospital by medical helicopter. The man died from his injuries at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office thanked Park City Fire District, Utah Highway Patrol, University of Utah AirMed and the Park City Police Department for their assistance with the accident. Old Highway 40 was closed between Quinn’s Junction and Home Depot for several hours on Thursday evening as crews responded.

Sheriff’s Capt. Andrew Wright said the identity of the cyclist had not been released to give the family time to notify friends and relatives.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the decedent, and to those who were involved in and witness to this tragedy,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a prepared statement.