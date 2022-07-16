Provo man who died in bicycle accident identified
Sheriff’s Office releases the name of 21-year-old Hunter Thorstenson
The man who died in a bicycle accident in the Park City area on July 7 has been identified as Hunter Thorstenson. He was 21.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office released the man’s name with a message from his family on Facebook.
“Hunter Thorstenson, 21, of Provo, Utah tragically lost his life on Thursday, July 7 after an accidental collision with a truck while biking in Park City. He is the beloved son of Dan and Rebekah Thorstenson. The tremendous and joyous light that he brought into this world will be forever mourned by all who knew him,” the statement said.
The Sheriff’s Office said it grieves with Thorstenson’s family and friends. It encouraged people to “hug your loved ones often and tell them how much you love them.” A funeral to celebrate Thorstenson’s life was held on Wednesday in Provo.
Summit County Dispatch received a 911 call on July 7 that a man riding a bicycle on Old Highway 40 swerved into a lane and was struck by oncoming traffic. Thorstenson was airlifted to a Salt Lake hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
