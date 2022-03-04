Races for County Courthouse positions take shape as filing window draws to a close

The Summit County Courthouse.

Park Record file photo

The November ballot is taking shape as the candidate filing window closes, giving voters better insight into who their elected officials could be for the upcoming year.

Among the incumbents at the County Courthouse, County Attorney Margaret Olson, Sheriff Justin Martinez and Clerk Evelyn Furse filed for reelection midweek, and had no challengers as of Friday morning.

Auditor Michael Howard had not launched a bid as of Friday morning. The filing window was slated to close at 5 p.m. Peoa resident Cindy Keyes, a Democrat, has filed for the county auditor position.

Summit County Council Chair Chris Robinson is also seeking reelection but will face Republican Holly McClure, and any others who file, in the campaign.

Voters will also select a new candidate for Seat E on the County Council in addition to the department head positions. Summit County Councilor Glenn Wright currently holds the position but is not pursuing another term. Four people had filed for the seat as of Friday morning: Democrats Canice Harte and Coleen Reardon, Republican Byron Ames and Libertarian Michael Franchek.

When multiple candidates from one party launch a bid, the nomination is decided during the party’s county convention in April or during a primary election that will be held on June 28 if one candidate fails to earn enough support at the convention.

Individuals who are not registered to vote, who recently moved or who want to change their party affiliations have until March 31 to update their information.

Candidates seeking public office began formally launching their campaigns on Monday after a new law moved up the filing window from March 7-11 to Feb. 28-March 4. The bill was supported by both political parties as it ensures individuals who intend to run officially declare their campaigns before caucus events this month.