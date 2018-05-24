Registration deadlines approaching for Summit County voters

The Summit County Clerk's Office is busy preparing to send thousands of mail-in ballots to Summit County's registered voters for the upcoming primary election.

The Clerk's office will once again conduct the primary, scheduled on June 26, through the mail. Ballots will be sent June 5 — three weeks before Election Day — and should arrive a couple days after that, according to Clerk Kent Jones.

"We've verified the batch for the first mailing, so if they are already registered they will be included in that first group," he said. "If they haven't registered yet, they will be a part of that second or third mailing."

If someone who is unregistered is still interested in participating in the primary election, they have until June 19 to register online, according to the clerk's office. The last day to register in person to vote by mail and participate in early voting is June 11.

Affiliation changes have to be made by May 29. Those affiliated with either the Republican or Democratic Party will receive a ballot containing the names of the candidates in their party's contested nomination races. Unaffiliated voters will not get a ballot because there are no nonpartisan races unless they request a ballot prior to May 29. Unaffiliated voters can request a Democratic ballot, but only registered Republicans can participate in the GOP primary.

"It's not up to the clerk to try and guess what they want to do," Jones said. "We will send the ballot in the mail the way people chose to register. The Republicans hold a closed primary so you have to register to get that ballot." For the first time since the state implemented a vote-by-mail system, voters will be able to cast their ballots early this year. The Clerk's Office will conduct early voting the week prior to the election, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. between June 19-22.

"That's a change because we used to have early voting when we had touch screen machines, but that went away with the mail-in ballots," Jones said. "The Legislature this past session passed the law that enables people, for whatever reason, to vote early for at least four days."

Jones said he doesn't anticipate a significant amount of people taking advantage of the early voting option. But, he added, "It will be available if someone needs to come in or they are leaving town."

Ballots must be returned to the Clerk's Office postmarked on or before June 25. Return ballots may also be placed in a drop box or delivered to the County Courthouse.

For the primary election, five drop-off locations will be available until Election Day and four polling locations will be open on June 26. Only those who didn't receive a ballot or received the wrong one are encouraged to use the polling locations.

The dropbox locations will be at: Coalville City Hall, 10 North Main; Summit County Services Building in Kamas, 110 North Main Street; Park City Municipal, 445 Marsac; Sheldon Richins Building, 1885 West Ute Blvd; and the Fresh Market-Jeremy, 3151 West Kilby Road.

The polling locations will be located at: Coalville City Hall, Summit County Services Building in Kamas, Park City Municipal and Sheldon Richins Building.

For more information about online voter registration, go to vote.utah.gov or voter.utah.gov, or contact the Clerk's Office if a ballot is not received at 435-336-3204.