Rich Bullough proud of accomplishments after 11 years as Summit County’s health director

Rich Bullough retired from his post as Summit County’s health director last month. He says the department has an opportunity to capitalize on increased community trust after the pandemic to pursue other public health measures.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Rich Bullough left his post as Summit County’s health director last month almost exactly 11 years after he took the job — and 18 months after the pandemic unexpectedly pushed public health into the forefront of everyday life.

Before Bullough’s name was on orders mandating mask wearing, before he became the face of the county’s COVID-19 response and a household name in Summit County, he took over a department charged with overseeing everything from tanning beds to septic systems to diabetes prevention.

“Literally, I was months into the job and I’d come across something and I’d go, ‘Wait a minute, we do that too?’” Bullough said in an interview shortly before retiring Aug. 20. “It was then that I realized the magnitude of the job.”

Over the course of Bullough’s decade in charge, the department expanded virtually every program it offers and overhauled its behavioral health and substance abuse services, he said. The county also wrote and adopted its first health code, and the department took steps to make the Board of Health more independent, he added.

But Bullough said he’s most proud of the department’s collaborative culture where colleagues are empowered to innovate and help each other. Establishing a positive workplace was one of Bullough’s goals early in his tenure, he said, but he didn’t take credit for creating it.

“It has to do with the people that work in public health. The reality is, that’s part of why we have the culture we have,” he said. “These are good people. They’ve gone into a career, it’s not the highest paying, it’s not the most respected, but they’re people that want to help and they want to be community partners. And those sorts of people are fun to be around.”

Before he became Summit County’s health officer, Bullough worked with federal and state agencies, mostly in chronic disease management.

The director position required a wider breadth of knowledge, and he said one of the aspects of the job he liked most was learning about the varied areas the department oversaw.

The pandemic forced the department to adopt an almost singular focus, a COVID-19 response Bullough said became “all-consuming.”

The department has recently been resuming its regular programs even amid a resurgence of the virus spurred by the delta variant.

Bullough said one of the biggest challenges facing new Director Phil Bondurant will be finding a way for staffers to recuperate after a year and a half of working at a breakneck pace, with another pandemic winter ahead.

Summit County Health Director Rich Bullough, left, speaks with Utah's Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson as they watch residents receive their vaccinations at the Utah Film Studios on Jan. 22.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

He expressed confidence in Bondurant’s leadership and skills, and those of Shelley Worley, the new deputy director.

Bullough also credited for the department’s success a core group of officials that he had worked alongside for years before their retirements, including Brent Ovard, Bob Swensen and Carolyn Rose.

When Bullough took over in 2010, there were 26 people on the department’s organizational chart, he recalled. A county budget official said the department’s budget was $4.3 million. When he retired, Bullough said the department had 33 employees and a budget near $8 million.

Much of that fiscal growth is federal money that now goes to the county for providing behavioral health services rather than directly to the contracted provider.

Bullough indicated one of the department’s biggest accomplishments during his tenure was retooling the way it provided behavioral health and substance abuse services.

He said he questioned the previous model and sought the first community survey and needs assessment on the issue. The new arrangement, which contracts with providers and is managed by an affiliate of University of Utah Health, has resulted in many more providers, shorter wait times for care and local access to doctors who can prescribe and manage medications. Officials have acknowledged there is still room for improvement, especially for wait times for non-English speakers.

Bullough also touted the county’s COVID-19 response and vaccination effort, and work done on water concurrency, the process that ensures there is enough water to serve demand.

Bullough expressed pride in the department’s employees and indicated the success should be credited to them.

“I’ve led that team, but I’ve done that by stepping back and letting them do their thing, empowering them and letting them know I’ve got their back,” he said. “My experience over more than 30 years shows that almost always works.”

He seemed energized at the opportunities ahead of the department. The COVID-19 pandemic response created some loud detractors — including some people who protested at his home — but he said there was more gratitude than negativity from the community.

He said the level of trust in the department, generally, has grown during the pandemic.

He pointed out that East Side officials, even those skeptical of the virus, complied with and supported the department’s measures.

That level of public trust is something he thought could be put to good use for other department objectives, like reforming wastewater regulations and substance use or disease prevention efforts.

“Part of the opportunity in front of staff now is to build on that trust,” he said.

There are three things Bullough said he wished he could have accomplished in his time as director. Roughly half of the department’s budget comes from grants, which are inherently unstable. Bullough said that he hopes the department will establish a dedicated mill levy instead of relying on funding from the county. That would create a property tax to support public health.

“If we want to be fully sustainable, we need to have a conversation about self-funding,” he said.

He also said he wanted to expand sewer service in the Silver Creek area, and that the community needed to have a serious conversation about conserving water given concerns that the area may be becoming permanently dryer.

“There’s always work to do but I think we’re held in pretty good stead,” he said. “Now’s the time to … talk to communities, ask them what we can be, how we can help. I’m excited, honestly, really excited to kind of watch from the sideline and see how it goes.”

Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled the name of former Summit County Environmental Health Director Bob Swensen.