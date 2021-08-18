Road Island Diner is listed for sale

The Road Island Diner, located at the intersection of Weber Canyon Road and State Route 32, has been listed for sale.

Park Record file photo

The Road Island Diner in Oakley, which closed in June, has been listed for sale.

According to a website advertising the sale, the property was listed on July 16 for $1.185 million. The website indicates there is a pending offer.

A search of Summit County records indicated the property has not changed hands.

Multiple attempts to contact the property’s Realtor, Brad Smith, and the property’s owner, Keith Walker, were unsuccessful.

According to the listing site, in addition to the diner itself there is an extensive lower level with a banquet or music room.

Steve Butler ran the diner for eight years, though he did not own the land or building. He said the downstairs space provided an opportunity for new owners.

Butler said they closed the business because of challenges finding staff.

The diner was built in the 1930s and made to look like a train car. It sits at the well-traveled intersection of S.R. 32 and Weber Canyon Road, on the main path to the canyon and attractions like the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir.

The diner opened in 2008 after a months-long trip from Rhode Island on a flatbed truck.