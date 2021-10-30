Rock Cliff Nature Center celebrates reopening

The Rock Cliff Nature Center at Jordanelle State Park is reopening Nov. 2.

Photo by Monique Beeley/Courtesy of the Wasatch Mountain Institute

The Rock Cliff Recreation Area is on the far eastern side of Jordanelle State Park, a place that is abundant with wildlife and, soon, a reopened Nature Center that will provide riverfront access and educational opportunities.

The Nature Center, which was hit with flooding in 2018, is celebrating a reopening from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 2500 S.R. 32.

The Wasatch Mountain Institute has worked with Utah State Parks, the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation and the Rocky Mountain Power Blue Sky Program to secure funding to repair and reopen facilities, add solar power to offset about 90% of the center’s electricity demand and revitalize the trailhead and boardwalk areas, according to a prepared statement.

“Wasatch Mountain Institute’s mission (is) connecting children, families, and communities to the wonder, education, and recreational value of Utah’s Wasatch Mountains,” the statement read.

Families are invited to attend the ceremony and explore “a riparian oasis nestled in the eastern arm of the Jordanelle Reservoir where deer, owls, migrating ducks, and spawning Kokanee Salmon are abundant.”