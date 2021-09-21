Salmon put on show
Reservoirs across county provide viewing opportunities
Kokanee salmon put on their yearly show in the fall, turning red and, for the males, growing hunched backs, longer teeth and hooked jaws as they travel to spawning sites.
The best viewing is around the Strawberry Reservoir, but more than 100 of the fish were visible last weekend around the Rock Cliff Nature Center at the Jordanelle Reservoir, according to Chris Crockett, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Central Region Aquatics Manager.
Crockett anticipated the viewing would persist into early October.
Other viewing opportunities in Summit County are at Smith and Morehouse Reservoir and Stateline Reservoir, according to the DWR.
The agency advises anglers that they are not permitted to keep any kokanee salmon caught in Utah between Sept. 10 to Nov. 30, and officials ask visitors — and their dogs — not to disturb the fish by wading into the water.
