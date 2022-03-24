Salt Lake City man arrested following Jeremy Ranch chase

Courtesy of the Summit County Sheriff's Office



Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Salt Lake City man on Wednesday after, authorities say, he stole a car and led them on a chase through Jeremy Ranch.

Deputies received a call around 8:50 a.m. from a Fruit Heights man who reported that his 2018 Toyota Corolla, containing his cellphone, was stolen from a gas station in Salt Lake City earlier that morning, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Using a location feature on his iPhone, the man was able to determine his phone and vehicle were somewhere in Jeremy Ranch.

A deputy in the area located the stolen vehicle in a church parking lot, and ordered the suspect, a 33-year-old Salt Lake City man, to show his hands. The suspect sped away in the car and led deputies on a chase through Jeremy Ranch.

The suspect began driving on Daybreaker Drive, but a truck leaving a residence blocked the road. The suspect swerved around the truck, lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into a tree in the front yard of a home, according to the report.

The 33-year-old suspect then fled, the report stated. He abandoned the stolen vehicle and ran through several yards before deputies caught up to him in front of a home on Upper Lando Lane. One deputy deployed his taser on the suspect, which allowed law enforcement to take him into custody.

Deputies took the suspect to be evaluated at a medical facility and after he was cleared, he was booked into the Summit County Jail on suspicion of multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, as well as three warrants.

“We are grateful to the car owner who utilized technology and immediately alerted law enforcement of the location of his phone/vehicle,” said Summit County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright in a news release.