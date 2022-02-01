Salt Lake County woman killed during hunting trip in Echo Canyon

Courtesy of the Summit County Sheriff's Office



A 58-year-old Salt Lake County woman is dead following what Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies characterized as a “tragic accident” on a hunting trip.

Deputies received a call around 11:01 a.m. Monday that the woman had been shot in northeastern Summit County about a mile south of Interstate 80. The woman, whose name had not been released as of Tuesday morning, was hunting with her husband and brother-in-law in Echo Canyon, according to Summit County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright.

The woman is believed to have entered a parked side-by-side while the two men were hunting elk during the last day of the provisional hunt. The woman sat down in the utility terrain vehicle and a rifle inside the UTV discharged a bullet, which hit the woman in the waist.

It’s unclear how far away the woman’s family was when she was shot, but one of the men called 911 after realizing what happened, according to Wright.

“They are in complete shock and just devastated,” he said. “It’ll take some time to investigate.”

“What we’re seeing is that it is likely a very tragic accident,” he said. “It’s a reminder that unfortunate things happen.”

Deputies arrived on the scene and began providing aid until medical personnel arrived. A medical helicopter also responded to help with lifesaving efforts, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The woman died from her injuries at the scene and was not transported.

Summit County Search and Rescue assisted with transporting investigators to Echo Canyon. Deputies on Tuesday morning were still looking into why the rifle discharged and planned to speak to the woman’s family to help piece together the details. Wright said they’re awaiting forensic evidence as well as autopsy results as part of the investigation.

The woman’s family has cooperated with the Sheriff’s Office and no one else was injured.