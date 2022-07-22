Salt Lake man dies in Rockport Reservoir drowning

Summit County Search and Rescue began searching for Matthew Britton after he fell off a paddle board on Rockport Reservoir and was unaccounted for. His body was located just before 11 p.m. using sonar technology.

Courtesy of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office

A Taylorsville man drowned on Thursday at Rockport Reservoir. He was 39.

Summit County Search and Rescue located the body of Matthew Britton just before 11 p.m. following a search that began around two hours earlier, according to a statement from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. Britton was unaccounted for after he fell off a paddle board on Rockport Reservoir.

Two witnesses saw Britton and a dog fall off the paddle board into the water. The dog was wearing a life jacket and made it safely to the shore. Britton was not wearing a life jacket.

Search and Rescue deployed drone teams to search above the water. Later, they used a remotely operated vehicle and coordinated with Wasatch County Search & Rescue to use sonar technology. Britton’s body was located underwater around 150 to 200 yards from the shoreline, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“We are grateful to the many rescuers who responded to assist with the search. Our hearts go out to the Britton family and friends as they grieve the tragic loss of Matthew,” Sheriff Justin Martinez said in a statement.

He encouraged people of all ages to wear life vests when participating in water activities on lakes and reservoirs.

The Sheriff’s Office also requested assistance from the Utah Department of Public Safety Dive Team and Utah State Parks.