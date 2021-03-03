School on skis
Local high schoolers learned avalanche safety lessons this weekend from ski patrollers and Utah Avalanche Center professionals. The fifth annual class was offered for free because of a grant from the Park City Education Foundation, according to the event’s organizer, PCHS science teacher Megan McKenna.
Sunday school took on new meaning this weekend when local high schoolers headed to the Canyons Village area of Park City Mountain Resort to participate in the fifth annual avalanche education class.
The course was taught by professionals from the Utah Avalanche Center and ski patrollers, and was offered for free thanks to a grant from the Park City Education Foundation, according to the event’s organizer, PCHS science teacher Megan McKenna.
It was slated to feature an hourlong virtual meeting and five hours in the field, with educators focusing on snow science, forecasting avalanches, staying safe in the backcountry and avalanche rescue.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
School on skis
Local high schoolers attended the fifth annual avalanche safety class at the Canyons Village side of Park City Mountain Resort on Sunday. The class included an hour-long virtual meeting and five hours of field study.