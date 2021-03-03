School on skis

Local high schoolers learned avalanche safety lessons this weekend from ski patrollers and Utah Avalanche Center professionals. The fifth annual class was offered for free because of a grant from the Park City Education Foundation, according to the event’s organizer, PCHS science teacher Megan McKenna.







Show CaptionsHide Captions

Sunday school took on new meaning this weekend when local high schoolers headed to the Canyons Village area of Park City Mountain Resort to participate in the fifth annual avalanche education class.

The course was taught by professionals from the Utah Avalanche Center and ski patrollers, and was offered for free thanks to a grant from the Park City Education Foundation, according to the event’s organizer, PCHS science teacher Megan McKenna.

It was slated to feature an hourlong virtual meeting and five hours in the field, with educators focusing on snow science, forecasting avalanches, staying safe in the backcountry and avalanche rescue.