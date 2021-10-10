Missing hunter found in good condition

Delbert H. Jensen, 79, went missing in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest on Sunday. Search crews are attempting to locate Jensen, who was hunting with his family.

Courtesy of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office

Update: Jensen was found in good condition, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday evening. No other details were immediately available.

A search-and-rescue operation is underway for a 79-year-old man who went missing in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest on Sunday.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Delbert H. Jensen and his family were hunting in the Henry’s Fork area around 9:30 a.m. Sunday when he told them he was going to walk to their truck. Jensen was last seen near Forest Road 17 by the Dahlgreen Creek area. He was wearing blue jeans, two or three coats, an orange vest and an orange hat and was carrying a hunting rifle.

Approximately 25 responders were searching for Jensen on the ground, while a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter was searching from the air. The search was expected to continue into the night.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who may have seen Jensen to call 435-615-3601.