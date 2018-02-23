Selections made for Basin planning panel

When John Kucera applied for an opening on the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission, he was hoping to join the conversation about growth and how it will shape the community.

"We plan on staying in the Basin for a long time and raising our kids here," he said. "I wanted to be part of the discussion of how we develop as a community."

Kucera was one of two people appointed on Wednesday to the Planning Commission, with commissioner Ryan Dickey being reappointed. Dickey's term, along with Chuck Klingenstein's, were set to expire at the end of the month. Klingenstein, a three-term commissioner, was ineligible to reapply.

The Summit County Council selected Kucera, a real estate manager, and Dickey, owner of a local community association and business management company, to serve on the seven-member board. Their terms will expire on Feb. 28, 2021. Kucera and Dickey were chosen over Colin DeFord, Pete Van Stee and Tim Nemeckay.

Kucera, who lives in the Silver Springs neighborhood, said his background in analytics and real estate will be useful as a commissioner. He worked in New York for more than five years as a financial analyst before moving to Utah to become a real estate manager and investor.

"When I worked as a financial analyst, I read reports and worked with various groups to bring positive outcomes for everyone," he said. "I think that is a lot of what the commission does."

As he reviews applications and considers code changes, Kucera said, it will be important to continue going back to the Basin Development Code and General Plan. He added, "A lot of time has been spent making those strong and setting a vision for what the Basin will look like and hopefully it fits into that plan."

"I love where we live and I'd like to continue that," he said. "Our community is an excellent place to live and do business, recreate and explore. This will be my first experience on the commission, and I'm open for any guidance and advice that will enable this to continue being a great place to live."

Dickey, who lives in Park Meadows in Park City, has served on the Planning Commission since August. He was appointed after former member Colin DeFord unexpectedly resigned.

In his application to the county, Dickey said he has invested a significant amount of time and energy in "growing my competency as a commissioner and I hope to continue that process in a full term."

"While I have had the opportunity to help render decisions on several high-profile, in-progress projects, I especially look forward to grow my skills in helping steward a significant project from end to end," he said in his application. "Serving on the commission truly has been an incredible learning experience, for which I am grateful."

Kucera and Dickey will join fellow commissioners Bea Peck, Canice Harte, Thomas Cooke, Joel Fine and Malena Stevens.

Commissioners serve on a volunteer basis and are responsible for making recommendations to the County Council regarding zoning, amendments to the respective development codes and application reviews.