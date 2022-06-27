Semi-truck carrying 200 hives on I-80 rolls over, releasing millions of bees

A semi-truck carrying more than 200 beehives rolled over on Monday, causing an eastbound portion of Interstate 80 to close as cleanup efforts were underway.

David Jackson/Park Record

A semi-truck carrying more than 200 beehives rolled over on Monday, causing an eastbound portion of Interstate 80 to close as cleanup efforts were underway.

The Utah Highway Patrol and the Park City Fire District responded to the incident, which occurred around 11:30 a.m. just east of the U.S. 40 interchange near mile marker 149. Sgt. Cameron Roden, public information officer for the Utah Highway Patrol, said the truck turned on its passenger side when it failed to negotiate a turn.

The rollover caused the truck’s cargo to be compromised, scattering beehives onto the side of the road. The right lane of eastbound I-80 was temporarily closed as officials worked to move the remaining beehives to the road’s shoulder, according to Roden. Summit County officials issued a traffic alert around 2:40 p.m. on Monday that both lanes had reopened.

Traffic continued to flow smoothly through the area despite the closure. Roden advised motorists to proceed with caution as cleanup, which he estimated could take between three and four hours, continued.

A portion of the Rail Trail in the Silver Creek area was also closed due to the number of bees. Derek Siddoway, the county’s spokesperson, said the area could remain closed until at least Monday evening, but it’s expected to take longer as millions of bees are loose in the area.

“They may have to wait for cooler temps to round up the bees,” he said, adding that officials hoped to save as many as possible.

Two people, including the driver, were transported to a hospital with multiple bee stings and minor injuries. The accident remains under investigation, but speed likely played a role, according to Roden.