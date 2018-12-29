Semi-truck driver who authorities say led Basin pursuit charged with aggravated assault

A semi-truck driver who authorities say led law enforcement on a pursuit while driving erratically throughout Kimball Junction earlier in December told police that "people" told him they would kill him, his family and the officer if he stopped, according to court documents.

Dustin Charles Cullom, 41, of Chico, California, was charged on Dec. 18 in Summit County's 3rd District Court with: aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop, a third-degree felony; reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor. Aggravated assault, which is the most serious charge, is punishable upon conviction by between zero and five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Prosecutors allege that Cullom admitted to police after he was arrested that he saw the flashing lights of the deputies attempting to pull him over, but he fled anyway. He told police that "people told him if he had stopped, they would kill him, his family and the officer." But, he would not tell authorities who the people were.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office received five separate calls with a 45-minute timeframe on Dec. 15 about a semi-truck driving recklessly and forcing vehicles off of the road, court documents state. The first call came in at approximately 1:40 p.m. The truck, which was pulling a mixed-load trailer, was initially headed eastbound on Interstate 80 when the calls started to come in.

Police said the truck apparently exited the interstate at Kimball Junction and continued driving toward Park City on S.R. 224. A deputy was able to initiate a traffic stop on Old Ranch Road, but Cullom sped off as the deputy approached, according to the documents.

The deputy initiated a pursuit, following Cullom as he sped through residential neighborhoods along Highland Drive and Bitner Road. He ran four stop signs while traveling well above the speed limit and continued to force vehicles off of the road, documents state.

Prosecutors allege when a deputy's vehicle approached the semi-truck on the side to drive past it, Cullom swerved at the deputy in an apparent attempt to hit him. The deputy was forced off of the roadway.

Cullom eventually pulled over and exited the truck around Summit Park, laying on the ground in surrender. No injuries or accidents were reported as a result of the incident.

Cullom was still in custody at the Summit County Jail as of Friday morning. His bail was set at $50,000 cash only.