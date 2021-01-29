Seventh Summit County resident dies of COVID-19





A Summit County man has died of COVID-19, the Utah Department of Health announced Friday, the seventh county resident to die from the disease and the second this month.

The man was between the ages of 65 and 84 and was hospitalized at the time of his death, the department announced. No other details were released.

The department announced 35 new deaths statewide since Wednesday, though because of reporting procedures, six of the deaths occurred in 2020.

In the nearly 11 months since the pandemic was tracked spreading through Utah, the virus has killed 1,655 Utahns. According to the New York Times, the pandemic has claimed 435,000 lives nationwide and more than 2.1 million globally.

Hospital capacity remains strained in Utah, with intensive care unit utilization hovering around 90%. Health care officials have said that care starts to diminish when more than 85% of beds are used. That threshold has been nearly constantly surpassed since Nov. 11, according to state data.

The state reported a rolling seven-day average of 1,550 new cases per day and that 18% of COVID tests were positive for the virus.

It also reported 14,770 vaccines delivered since Thursday. Officials have said the state receives about 33,000 doses per week from the federal government.

Officials in Summit County were slated to deliver 300 doses on Friday and are eyeing a modest increase in vaccine supply that will hasten the timelines for vaccine delivery to older county residents, a process they anticipate will last through March.

Health officials have asked people to continue to follow guidelines, including wearing masks and avoiding crowds and maintaining social distance.

The two January deaths were the first in Summit County attributed to the coronavirus since four fatalities in November.

There have been more than 4,500 cases in Summit County, equaling more than 10% of the county population.