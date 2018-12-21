Several vehicles and a maintenance shed in Bear Hollow burglarized

A vehicle was stolen and several more were burglarized in the Bear Hollow neighborhood off S.R. 224 last week, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

A tan 2018 Toyota Tacoma was taken from a private parking garage on Lillehammer Lane, a Sheriff's Office report states. A spare set of keys were left in the vehicle. It's unclear how the suspects entered the garage.

Three other vehicles that were parked in the garage were also burglarized. A briefcase, credit cards, a Mac laptop computer, external hard drive, keys, several dollars in quarters and three pairs of sunglasses were among the items stolen.

A maintenance shop in a building on Lillehammer Lane was also broken into. More than $1,000 worth of tools, a DVD, DVD recorder and eight new cameras were taken, the report stated. The thefts occurred between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.

Surveillance video pulled from the parking garage showed two men who were in the area at the time of the burglaries. The Sheriff's Office released the images on Friday. Lt. Andrew Wright said the Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 435-615-3600.

Wright said the incidents can serve as reminders for people to lock their vehicles and keep belongings hidden, even if they are parked in a garage. He referred to them as crimes of opportunity.

"Anything that you can do to minimize the risk of having your vehicle gone through or even stolen is important," he said. "If an owner leaves the keys in their vehicle, they have created a crime of opportunity. If you don't want to be that easy target, try and minimize that risk as much as possible."

The Sheriff's Office has responded to a string of burglaries and vehicle thefts over the last couple of weeks, Wright said. Another vehicle was reported stolen from the Jeremy Ranch neighborhood on Thursday. It was recovered later that day in Salt Lake City. The Toyota Tacoma stolen from Bear Hollow is still missing.

"People are moving through neighborhoods and looking for these opportunities where people's cars are left unlocked," he said. "It's just a good reminder to pay attention to what you are doing when you leave your vehicles parked overnight, even if it is in your driveway or even your garage. These criminals are getting smart and they know how to access them. People have to do their part too."