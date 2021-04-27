Sheriff’s report: 100 teens gathered for fight at park, complete with championship belt

The Summit County Sheriff's report



Around 100 high schoolers gathered at Matt Knoop Park Friday night for what appeared to be an organized fight, according to Summit County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright.

The teenagers scattered when they noticed deputies arriving, Wright said, but the parking lot was full to overflowing.

“Several students who remained on the field stated they had boxing gloves and mouthguards. One student was carrying a championship belt and stating they did not have a winner yet,” Wright said.

Deputies told the teens that the park closed at dark and they should leave.

Wright indicated the teens did so, with two asking for a ride from a deputy because they were cold.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, April 19, and Sunday, April 25, including multiple thefts from Outlets Park City and marijuana citations.

Sunday, April 25

A man reported his new SUV had been broken into while it was parked at a Kimball Junction hotel between noon and 5:30 p.m. Multiple windows were broken and the man reported personal items had been stolen. Deputies indicated they had no leads.

Saturday, April 24

Deputies arrested a 36-year-old Park City man after he admitted fighting with his father. Deputies indicated they received a 911 call from someone who said “help, help, help” before the call disconnected. The man then called and said everything was fine. When deputies arrived at the location the victim had visible marks on his head and said the suspect punched him in the head and pushed him to the floor. The son was booked into the Summit County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence assault and intoxication.

Deputies responded to a home in Oakley for a report of a deceased male. Family members found him in his bed. Deputies indicated the man was suffering from a terminal illness.

Friday, April 23

An Outlets Park City store employee reported two men grabbed multiple pairs of pants and hurried out without paying. An employee followed the pair to their truck and photographed its license plate. Deputies indicated the men stole $200 worth of merchandise and that they would follow up.

Thursday, April 22

Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in a Kamas apartment building parking lot. Depties indicated the license plate on the vehicle was stolen and the man was in possession of drugs. Deputies indicated they didn’t have evidence the vehicle was stolen but they impounded it because the man did not have proof of ownership. The 39-year-old Salt Lake City man was released and deputies indicated the County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for charges.

Wednesday, April 21

Deputies responded to an Outlets Park City store for a report of a person stealing $1,000 worth of merchandise. Deputies reviewed surveillance footage and found images of the suspect, but indicated they had no information about the person.

Tuesday, April 20

SWAT training was held at Park City water treatment facilities.

Deputies assisted Utah Highway Patrol troopers with a rollover injury accident on S.R. 248.

Deputies assisted the North Summit Fire District on a structure fire in Coalville.

A youth received a message on social media offering money for tuition and then a check from the person offering. The youth attempted to deposit the check, but was told by bankers it might be fraudulent. Deputies indicated they had no leads but provided a case number to the victim’s parents.

Deputies responded to a report of a counterfeit check. Deputies indicated the Investigations Division would follow up.

A person reported a suspicious man was tampering with their door and apparently their doorbell camera. Deputies indicated they cleared the residence and circulated the area, but were unable to locate the suspect.

Monday, April 19

Deputies cited a 20-year-old Park City woman for marijuana possession after conducting a traffic stop on Highland Drive and smelling marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Deputies cited and released three Park City men in their early 20s after observing marijuana when contacting a suspicious vehicle in the Highland Estates neighborhood.

A Trailside person reported that someone had broken into mailboxes and removed their contents. Deputies indicated the person reported the U.S. Postal Service would follow up.